A step toward progress

POMEROY — Barges of equipment appeared along the upper portion of the Pomeroy Parking Lot this week in preparation for the riverbank stabilization project.

Chuck Minsker, Public Affairs Specialist with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Huntington District, told the Sentinel that the contractor had intended to begin work on Jan. 7, but the water levels remain too high.

Pomeroy Mayor Don Anderson said on Monday evening at the village council meeting that while the equipment is in place the river must return to a normal level, which he estimated was approximately four to five feet, for the work to begin.

The original completion was contractually scheduled for Jan. 27, but the date will be adjusted due to the high water which has taken place recently in the area, stated Minsker.

Minsker added that a portion of the project is expected to be awarded in February.

As outlined in a public meeting last fall, there are four focus areas for the project, with the parking lot wall area being one of those areas.

The plan for the area in front of the parking lot, as outlined at the meeting, is for there to be a three foot sandstone parapet wall at the top of the wall using the current sandstone, with limestone then used the remainder of the way down the wall. The limestone would be placed against the current wall and grouted to it in order to stabilize the upstream area of the parking lot.

The parapet wall will allow for those standing in the parking lot and downtown area to notice no change in the view. The look would be different from the river or from Mason, West Virginia, with the limestone a different color and texture than the current sandstone.

While work will be taking place to stabilize the parking lot, the focus of the project is the stabilization of the streambank as it relates to State Route 833.

The four focus areas include the upstream portion of the parking lot near Rite Aid, the riverbank near Francis Florist, an area just upstream from Village Hall and an area near Plum Street.

Currently, stated Minsker, the hope is to have a ribbon cutting ceremony for the project at the end of March.

Equipment arrived in Pomeroy this week to begin work on the Pomeroy Parking Lot for the riverbank stabilization project. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

