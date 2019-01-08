Recognizing law enforcement

Press Release for National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

The Meigs County Prosecutor’s Office and Victim Assistance Program is calling on the people of Meigs County to join law enforcement associations across America to celebrate National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019.

“It is important for us to show law enforcement officers that people recognize the difficult career they have chosen in public service to us all,” stated a news release from the agencies.

Individuals can show their support in a number of ways including:

See a police officer? Thank a police officer.

Send a card of support to your local police department or state agency.

Ask children in the community to write letters in support of law enforcement.

Wear blue clothing in support of law enforcement.

Participate in Project Blue Light. Proudly display your blue light in support of law enforcement.

Advertise your support through local media outlets/billboards.

Share a positive story about a positive law enforcement experience on social media.

Change your profile picture on social media to support law enforcement.

“Individuals who have chosen law enforcement as their career path know the obstacles they will potentially face both physically and mentally. Yet, these individuals put on their uniform, badge and gun each day. They leave their homes and families knowing that there is a possibility they may not return. These individuals do this day in and day out in order to make sure citizens are safe. These heroes serve and protect our communities and are willing to make the ultimate sacrifice in order to do so. This day is set aside to thank those individuals who have chosen this career and put their life on the line daily. So, if you see an officer, be sure to thank them for everything they do in order to keep us and our community safe,” the release concludes.

Information from the Meigs County Prosecutor’s Office and the Victim Assistance Program.

