Ihle to serve as President of Meigs Commissioners

POMEROY — Newly re-elected Commissioner Tim Ihle will serve as President of the Meigs County Board of Commissioners for 2019 after a vote during the combined regular and organizational meeting last week.

While Ihle takes the reigns as president, Mike Bartrum will serve as Vice President. Randy Smith is the third commissioner.

Other appointments made during the organizational phase of the meeting included the following:

Betsy Entsminger, Clerk/Grants Administrator;

Chris Shank, Department of Job and Family Services Director;

Robbie Jacks, EMS Director;

Jamie Jones, EMA Director;

Ed Newman, Apiary Inspector;

Dave Davis, Anthony Sunday, and Jeffrey Wells, Meigs County Water and Sewer;

Coleen MurphySmith, Dog Warden;

Vicki Cundiff, Workers Compensation;

Shannon Spaun, Maintenance;

Greg Smith, Part-time Maintenance;

Jeff Mitchell, Maintenance;

Perry Varnadoe, Economic Development Director;

Ed “Tate” Werry and Dan Nease, Map Office;

Dr. Daniel Whiteley, Coroner.

The commissioners also approved to renew the contract with Dr. Whiteley under the same terms as the previous year.

Ihle was appointed to represent the commissioners on the Board of Revisions.

All regular meetings will be held at 11 a.m. each Thursday unless otherwise announced.

The courthouse will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday with the following exceptions approved by the commissioners: New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Jan. 21), President’s Day (Feb. 18), Memorial Day (May 27), Independence Day (July 4th), Labor Day (Sept. 2), Columbus Day (Oct. 14), Veterans Day (Nov. 11), Thanksgiving and the day after (Nov. 28 and 29), and Christmas (Dec. 25). Additionally, the courthouse will close at noon Election Day, the Thursday of the Meigs County Fair (Aug. 15), Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

Additionally, should the courthouse need to close for weather related reasons it would require the approval of two commissioners and one judge or one commissioner and two judges. Those closures would be announced by social media, The Daily Sentinel Facebook page and the radio station. A Level III snow emergency automatically closes the courthouse.