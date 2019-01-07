Troopers seize $12,000 worth of drugs in Athens County

ATHENS – Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed felony drug charges against an Ohio man after a traffic stop in Athens County. During the traffic stop, troopers reportedly seized 84 grams of methamphetamine, 27 grams of cocaine and 11 grams of marijuana worth approximately $12,000.

On Dec. 31, at 9:37 p.m., troopers stopped a 2000 Ford Crown Victoria with Kentucky registration for a marked lanes violation on U.S. 33. Criminal indicators were observed and an Athens County Sheriff’s Office drug-sniffing canine alerted to the vehicle. A probable cause search revealed the contraband.

The driver, Lashawn Walker, 43, of Columbus, was incarcerated in the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail and charged with trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony.

If convicted, he could face up to eight years in prison and up to a $15,000 fine.

Information from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Drugs reportedly seized from a traffic stop in Athens County. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/01/web1_1.8-Athens-Bust_ne20191716752629.jpg Drugs reportedly seized from a traffic stop in Athens County. Courtesy photo