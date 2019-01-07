Local FFA member competes at state competition

RACINE — Austin Rose, a member of the Racine Southern FFA, recently competed in the state job interview competition.

The District 10 FFA Job Interview CDE’s were held on the 17th of November 2018 at Symmes Valley High School.

What is a Job Interview CDE you may ask? The Job Interview CDE is an interview consisting of a conversation between a job applicant and a representative of an employer which is conducted to assess whether the applicant should be hired. The Job Interview Career Development Event is designed for FFA members to develop, practice and demonstrate skills needed in seeking employment in the agricultural industry. Each part of the event simulates “real world” activities that will be used by real world employers. Participants are asked to create/complete a cover letter, resume, job application, interview and a follow up letter as part of their score.

​Only one FFA member from each grade level is allowed to compete.

Gage Stover placed fifth in the Freshman division, Kristin McKay placed fourth in the Sophomore division, Raeven Reedy placed fifth in the Junior division and Austin Rose placed first in the first year Jr/Sr division.

Rose qualified to move on to the State to represent District 10 FFA. The State contest was held on a Saturday; December 1, 2018 at The Ohio State University. Rose competed at the state contest and he placed ninth in his division.

The chapter is already planning on improving, practicing and implementing new skills learned through this years contest to come back stronger at the 2019 contest.

Austin Rose is pictured with his plaque for 9th place in State Job Interview for his division. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/01/web1_1.8-Southern-FFA_ne2019171225302.jpg Austin Rose is pictured with his plaque for 9th place in State Job Interview for his division.

By Natalie Porter Special to the Sentinel

Natalie Porter is the 2018-2019 Racine Southern FFA Historian.

