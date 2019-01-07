For The Record

Meigs County Sheriff’s Office

Day Shift

Dec. 3

Deputies served papers to six addresses in Middleport, Pomeroy, and Racine.

Deputy Leggett responded to an address on Nichols Road due to a report of yelling. Upon investigating, this was unfounded as the residents of the address in question were not home. No further action.

A deputy responded to Main Street in Rutland for a death investigation. It was found to be natural causes. No further action was taken

Dec. 4

Deputies were dispatched to an address on State Route 143 for a well-being check. Deputies contacted the individual in question and was advised that everything was okay. No further action.

Deputy Leggett was dispatched to the 124 Mart due to a report of possible drug activity. Upon investigation the report was unfounded. No further action.

Deputies Leggett and Campbell responded to an address on Pageville Road for a report of a possible domestic disturbance. It was discovered that there had been an argument, but no violence, however both parties agreed to separate. No further action.

Deputies Leggett and Campbell responded to a complaint of a vehicle in the roadway at Reibel Road and State Route 248. While the deputies were in route to the location, Sheriff Wood arrived at the scene and advised that a male individual had walked up stating that he had ran out of gas there. The vehicle had no registration plate and it was found that the individual driving did not have a valid driver’s license. Deputies then arrived on scene and K-9 Cheri was utilized to conduct an exterior sniff of the vehicle, leading to an indication at the driver door. Deputies then searched the vehicle, allegedly finding marijuana, paraphernalia, and a clear crystalized substance. The vehicle was then towed from the scene and the driver placed in custody. This case remains under investigation.

A deputy responded to Welchtown Hill in reference to a wellness check. The caller had not been able to reach a male. The deputy contacted the male’s wife and it was found he was okay, just not at the residence. No further action was taken.

Dec. 5

Deputies Leggett and Myers responded to State Route 124 due to a female calling and requesting an officer. The female seemed distressed on the phone, although dispatch was unable to obtain much information over the phone. Upon investigation, it was found that there had been no criminal activity, the female had been asked to leave the residence she was at due to her acting unstable. The female ultimately agreed to be transported to the Emergency Room for a psychological evaluation. No further action.

Deputies took a report of theft at an address on Portland Road. A man advised that sometime in the last 30 days someone had stolen his tractor however, due to him living out of town, he was not aware until recently due to his neighbor noticing his gate gone and called to let him know. This case remains under investigation.

Deputies took a report of a drive off from the 124 Mart. This case remains under investigation.

Deputy Leggett responded to a residential alarm on Hysell Run Road. Upon investigation the home was not found to have any signs of burglary. No further action.

A deputy responded to Beech Grove Road for a death investigation. It was found to be natural causes. No further action was taken.

Dec. 8

Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Zuspan Hollow Road in Middleport in reference to a domestic violence incident. Deputies arrived on the scene and spoke with both parties involved and found that no physical violence took place and no threats were made. The call was cleared, and no further action was taken.

Deputies were dispatched to State Route 833 in reference to an elderly female with dementia. Deputies arrived on scene along with Meigs County EMS and the patient was transport to Holzer Meigs ER.

Deputies processed three applications for concealed carry weapon permits and served several subpoenas as well as an eviction.

Dec. 9

The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Pomeroy and Middleport Police Departments with a subject that had fled from officers to the area of Pleasant Ridge. Deputies arrived on scene and talked the male out of the residence. The subject was taken into custody without incident.

Deputies took a report in reference to a stolen vehicle. The vehicle has been entered into the nationwide database as stolen and the deputies are continuing the search for the vehicle. This case is currently under investigation.

Deputies attempted to serve 18 different papers issued by the court. The papers included subpoenas, arrest warrants, and eviction notices.

Dec. 10

Deputies transported four male inmates from various jails/prisons to court and then returned them to the perspective facilities.

Deputy Leggett took a report of a male individual harassing a female. Deputies Leggett and Campbell later contacted that male individual who made a written statement in which he detailed his encounter with the female. The report was ultimately unfounded, no further action.

Deputy Martin was dispatched to the report of a two-vehicle crash in the parking lot of Meigs High School. One vehicle was pulling into a parking spot, while a parked vehicle’s passenger opened the door and the door was struck. Both vehicles sustained minor damage, no injuries were reported.

A deputy responded to Shetland Road in reference to a protection order violation. It was found out it was possibly a contempt of court charge and the victim was advised to contact the court or an attorney. No further action was taken

Sgt. Patterson is investigating a breaking and entering at an office trailer across from Racine Dam. Several items were reported missing including tools and wire. Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call Meigs County Sheriff’s Office at 740-992-3371.

Sgt. Patterson and Deputy Campbell responded to a residence on Wolfe Pen after dispatch received a call about a male subject there causing problems. Deputies arrived and spoke with the victim who reported the elderly male, who had already left the scene, was at the residence making threats and causing a disturbance. The elderly male had caused problems on a prior occasion and had been told to stay off their property. Charges filed for criminal trespass.

Dec. 11

Deputies transported eight inmates to court/jail.

Deputies responded to a domestic complaint on State Route 681 near Alfred. Upon investigation David McCormick was arrested for domestic violence and transported to the Meigs County Jail.

Dec. 12

Deputies took a report of vandalism on Bowles Road. This case remains under investigation.

An inmate was transported from Middleport Jail to a doctor appointment and then back to the Middleport Jail.

Dec. 13

Deputy Leggett transported one male inmate from the Monroe County Jail to the Meigs County Jail and two female inmates from the Meigs County Jail to the Middleport Jail.

Deputy Martin was contacted by Meigs High School in reference to a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot. Deputy Martin met with the driver who was there to pick up a student early from school.

Dec. 14

Deputies were dispatched to Bigley Ridge Road in reference to a domestic violence incident. Deputies arrived in the area and spoke with the male and female that were allegedly involved. Both subjects concurred that no physical violence took place and no threats of violence were made. The call was cleared an no further action was taken.

Deputies processed several applications for concealed carry weapon permits.

Dec. 15

Deputies were on standby for an extended period of time at the Ravenswood Bridge and Pomeroy-Mason Bridge due to West Virginia authorities being in pursuit of a vehicle. The suspect vehicle never came into Ohio. Deputies cleared the area and no action was taken.

Deputies responded to the area of Gibson Road near State Route 681 in reference to a suspicious vehicle with two subjects inside. Deputies arrived on scene and spoke with the subjects who stated they were just kicked out of the residence they were staying at and were just getting some rest in their vehicle. The individuals had other places to go and were asked to leave the area at that time.

Deputies assisted the Ohio Department of Natural Resources on a call in Tuppers Plains. A firearm was seized from the suspect and several citations were issued.

Dec. 16

Deputies attempted service of 10 papers that ranged from summons to appear to forcible detention notices.

Deputies responded to the Syracuse Boat Ramp in reference to shots being fired and possible violation of a protection order. Deputies arrived on the scene and took one male into custody after confirming that he violated his protection order. Deputies were assisted by the Ohio Division of Wildlife, who ran K9 Mattis in the area where the gun was allegedly located. K9 Mattis located the firearm which the suspect confirmed he had placed on the riverbank. The suspect, Truitt Bell, age 49, was charged with violation of a protection order and tampering with evidence.

Dec. 20

Deputy Kirby handled a report of theft in Portland. Deputies have obtained a lead in this case and it is currently under investigation.

Deputies drove a total of 364 miles transporting prisoners to other jails.

Dec. 21

Deputies participated in the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office “Shop with a Cop” program. Over 70 children were bought Christmas presents at Walmart in Mason, W.Va. The children were also served breakfast and got to meet Santa Claus.

Deputies recovered a stolen welder along with welding rods and a helmet that was previously taken from a business in the Portland area.

Dec. 22

The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office received a call, in reference to a 911 hang-up that came by cell phone from the rest area on Route 33. Deputies patrolled the area and were unable to make contact with anyone at the eastbound or westbound rest stops. The call was cleared, and no further action was taken.

Deputies were dispatched to State Route 124 in Reedsville in reference to a male who stated that his neighbors were outside in lawn chairs and watching him through the windows. The male further stated that the neighbors had their own cops and he wanted his own. Deputies arrived on the scene and spoke with the male and determined that he was not taking his medications correctly. The subjects case worker showed up on scene and advised they would take care of the patient.

Deputies registered one sex offender.

Dec. 23

Deputies were dispatched to the Darst Nursing Home in reference to a male trespassing on the property. Deputies arrived on the scene and took the male into custody. The male had been previously advised by deputies that he was not to be back on the property. The male, Jason Quivey, age 37, was arrested and served a warrant for criminal trespassing.

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/01/web1_936782_441862439239883_221003244_n_ne20191711574984.jpg