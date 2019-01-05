County warden reminds owners about tags and winter

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallia County Dog Warden Laurie Cardillo reminds the public that dog tags are available for the coming 2019 season and that owners should take special care with their animals with winter frost.

Tags are $7 each. The purchase deadline is Jan. 31, afterwards, tags become $14 per animal. A lifetime tag can be purchased for $70 or a tag can be purchased for three years at $21.

According to the Ohio Revised Code 955.01 “every person who owns, keeps or harbors a dog more than three months of age shall file, on or after the first day of the applicable December, but before the thirty-first day of the applicable January, in the office of the county auditor of the county in which the dog is kept or harbored, an application for registration for a period of one year or three years or an application for a permanent registration.”

Cardillo said that if anyone needs to set up an appointment to contact the shelter. Hours the shelter is open to the public are from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Individuals can also contact the shelter via its Facebook page.

Owners of dogs that have not been tagged can be fined $25 plus court costs for the first offense, according to Cardillo.

The $25 fine can be added consecutively for every dog found not tagged. Cardillo said she often gives individuals the chance to purchase a tag before writing a ticket.

The shelter can be reached at 740-441-0207 at 186 Shawnee Lane.

Dog tags are one of the few ways the shelter receives funding to continue with its work.

According to Cardillo, dogs need to be confined or restrained and have a bowl of water, food and some means of shelter at their disposal.

Cardillo recommended that as winter sets in, individuals should bring their pets inside a garage or let them into the main house. She also realizes that some individuals do not like having dogs in the home and recommended that straw or other such insulating materials be placed within the animal’s shelter as an alternate method of keeping the dog warm.

According to the dog warden, many dogs who have flaps over the opening of their shelter often will not go into the house. It may be necessary to train them to become used to the “door.”

Some dogs may require special coverings, especially if they are short-haired, during winter to prevent frostbite. Huskies and other such sled breeds are built for winter environments better than chihuahuas, but it is recommended owners keep an eye on their animals — especially in particularly frigid conditions.

Dog breed diets can also vary in winter season as indoor pets may sleep more to conserve energy whereas outdoor animals may need a higher calorie intake to keep warm.

The Gallia Canine Shelter attends to the needs of area strays, adoptions and is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Saturday. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/01/web1_DSCN2181.jpg The Gallia Canine Shelter attends to the needs of area strays, adoptions and is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Saturday. File photo