Crow concludes tenure as Judge

POMEROY — After six years on the bench, I. Carson Crow’s time as Meigs County Common Pleas Judge came to an end at the end of 2018.

Crow, who took office on Jan. 1, 2013, was the third in his family to serve as Judge in Meigs County Common Pleas Court, following his grandfather and brother.

Crow was recently recognized by the Meigs County Commissioners, who proclaimed May 1, 2019, as Judge I. Carson Crow Day. May 1 was selected as “51” was Crow’s number when he played college football at Ohio University.

Additionally, a surprise party was hosted by Common Pleas Court staff to recognize Crow. One of the items presented to the judge during the party was a wooden plaque inscribed with his saying “One day at a time sweet Jesus.” Crow often repeated that saying when talking to defendants in the courtroom, including those who were recovering from drug addiction.

While he says he is not ready to retire, Crow was note eligible to run for another term due to age restrictions for judges in the state of Ohio.

Now, after more than 40 years in law, Crow must decide what’s next.

Crow said he will take some time off to figure out what his next step will be, but that he may serve as a visiting judge in the future.

When taking on the role of judge in 2013, Crow said his goals were to “call them like you see them,” as his dad said.

Crow began practicing law in 1975 after graduating from Ohio Northern Law School and Ohio University, where he was a member of the football team. Crow counts one of his proudest moments as being voted team Most Valuable Player in 1970 as a center on the Ohio University football team.

He also served as Meigs County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney for 12 years. He has been admitted to practice in all Ohio Courts, the Federal District Court, and since 1997, the Supreme Court of the United States. Crow is a member of the Meigs County and Ohio State Bar Associations.

The Crow and Crow Law Firm was established in 1907 by Crow’s grandfather, Fred W. Crow, with his father, Fred W. Crow, Jr., also practicing at the law firm beginning in 1946. He has coached middle school football for more than 30 years.

Carson Crow is pictured with the Common Pleas Court staff at his recent retirement party. Crow was presented with a plaque with the state seal, as well as information about his time as judge. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/01/web1_1.6-Crow-1_ne20191413234714.jpg Carson Crow is pictured with the Common Pleas Court staff at his recent retirement party. Crow was presented with a plaque with the state seal, as well as information about his time as judge. Courtesy photo Carson Crow is pictured with Prosecutor James K. Stanley and Victim Assistance Director Theda Petrasko, who presented Crow with a plaque inscribed with his saying “One day at a time sweet Jesus.” https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/01/web1_1.6-Crow-2_ne20191413246168.jpg Carson Crow is pictured with Prosecutor James K. Stanley and Victim Assistance Director Theda Petrasko, who presented Crow with a plaque inscribed with his saying “One day at a time sweet Jesus.” Courtesy photo

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.