Supporting the local animal shelter: Fundraising event planned

POINT PLEASANT — The staff at the Mason County Animal Shelter are always welcoming and appreciative of donations for the shelter and pets, new volunteers, and pet adoptions.
For those wishing to donate to the animal shelter, on Monday evening, Jan. 7, a special bingo night will be held at the Point Pleasant Moose Lodge 731 in benefit of the animal shelter. Bingo will begin at 7 p.m., and the doors will open at 5 p.m. Dave Morgan will be collecting supplies to be donated to the animal shelter in the back of his truck. The staff at the animal shelter shared some basic necessities they always in need of are cat food, dog food, cat litter, old blankets and towels, leashes, collars, Clorox bleach, and laundry detergent. Morgan shared even if an individual does not want to participate in the bingo games, they can still donate supplies.
For those wanting to volunteer at the animal shelter, they simply need to show up during the shelter’s hours of operation and the staff will find them a way to help as they are always searching for volunteers. The animal shelter is open Monday-Friday from noon- 4 p.m., excluding holidays.
For those looking for a new pet, several cats and dogs are searching for their forever homes and are currently housed at the animal shelter.
Jessi Hall, Mason County dog warden, shared they are currently housing 38 dogs and 30 cats for adoption. According to the animal shelter’s Facebook, this shelter is considered a high intake county shelter which means the Mason County Commission has to limit the shelter to housing the max of 40 dogs and max of 36 cats. Rescue help and adoption are very crucial to this facility.
The cost of adoption for a dog is $75 and for a cat is $50. When a pet is adopted they are spayed or neutered as well as given all necessary vaccinations. West Virginia law mandates all dogs or cats that are adopted from a shelter be spayed or neutered.
The Mason County Animal Shelter is located at 1965 Fairground Road in Point Pleasant.
For further questions on how to volunteer or donate to the animal shelter or further questions about how to adopt a pet, individuals may call (304) 675-6458 or find and follow the Mason County Animal Shelter on Facebook.
