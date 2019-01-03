Eastern to build new bus garage

REEDSVILLE — Eastern Local School District is moving forward with the construction of a new bus garage which will also allow the district to replace the school’s wrestling building which was destroyed by fire last winter.

Last winter an early morning fire destroyed the building located near Eastern High School which had been used as the wrestling building, as well as storage for athletic programs including track and field.

“After much thought about how to proceed that would be most beneficial to our students, we decided to relocate our bus garage to the lot owned by the district across from the Administrative Offices here in Tuppers Plains,” explained Supt. Steve Ohlinger. “With the relocation of the bus garage, we can then do some renovations to the current bus garage so the wrestling team will have a place to practice, etc. again. This building will also be utilized for storage of track equipment as well.”

The new facility will cost around $255,000, with a portion of the money coming from insurance payments from the fire. The new garage will be a pole barn structure that will be very similar in design and size to the current garage which is located on campus.

Construction will be done by Baer Contracting, who was awarded the contract during the recent board of education meeting.

The new garage is expected to be completed in the spring and be fully operational this summer.

Once the current bus garage is vacated, renovations can begin to be ready for wrestling season next school year.

In other business at its recent meeting, the Eastern Local Board of Education:

Approved the minutes of the November regular meeting and financial reports for the month of November as submitted.

Approved the following Supplemental Contracts for the 2018-19 school year pending proper certification: Supplemental Contracts: Nathan Jeffers, Yearbook; Josh Fogle, Volunteer Indoor Track; Josh Fogle, HS Track Coach. Pupil Activity Contracts: Andrew Benedum, Assistant Varsity Baseball Coach; DJ Maxon, Assistant Varsity Softball Coach; Joseph Rudolph, Volunteer Weight Room Coordinator;

Approved Kenny Toliver as a full time bus driver on a one year contract for the 2018-19 school year as per the OAPSE Collective Bargaining Agreement and Salary Schedule pending proper certification;

Approve the Student Teachers from Ohio University for winter semester 2019: Kaitlin Krugman, Jessica Mossack, Sara Gossett, and Megan Elisar;

Approved Hallie Simpson as a long term substitute while Mindy Bradford is on maternity leave in March;

Approved Migail Wheaton as a certified substitute for the 2018-19 school year, pending proper certification;

Approved the following classified substitutes for the 2018-19 school year, pending proper certification: Jessica Cotterill and Danielle Drake;

Approved the membership with the Ohio School Board Association Legal Assistance Fund for calendar year 2019 in the amount of $250;

Approved the membership with the Ohio School Board Association for calendar year 2019 in the amount of $3,647;

Approved the implementing of the Grab & Go Breakfast Program at Eastern High School;

Approved the participation and eligibility of Eastern High School Coaches and Student Athletes in the OATCCC (Ohio Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches) Indoor State Championships;

Nominated Adam Will as President Pro-Term for the 2019 Organizational Meeting.

Appointed Adam Will as President Pro-Term for the 2019 Organizational Meeting.

Set Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at 6:30 p.m. in the library conference room for the Organizational Meeting to be immediately followed by the Regular Meeting of the Eastern Local Board of Education.

Former bus garage to be converted into wrestling building

By Sarah Hawley

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

