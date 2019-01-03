Holzer welcomes first baby of 2019

The first baby of 2019 has arrived for Holzer Medical Center in Gallipolis. Wysper Nariya Dawn Young, pictured, was born at 2:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 2, at 8 pounds, 20 ¼ inches long. Holzer announces, the “proud parents” are Rachel Landis and Nathaniel Young of Meigs County.

