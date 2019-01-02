Throwback Thursday: Coe’s Opera House

This undated photo shows a crowd gathered at Coe’s Opera House in Middleport. According to the information on the back of the photo, Coe’s Opera House, once located “on the T” in Middleport, was built in the late 19th century as Ellis and Coe Dry Goods Store and Coe’s Opera House. It later became the Mark V Supermarket before being demolished in May 2002. The photo and many others from the collection of Bob Graham were donated to the Meigs County Historical Society and Museum.

