Three arrested following business break-in

PAGEVILLE — Multiple individuals were arrested after a reported business break-in.

Sheriff Keith Wood reports that on Dec. 30, 2018, his office received a call from the Bale ‘N Eggs Convenience Store in Pageville stating that the business had been broken into and reported several items were taken.

Deputy Rick Smith and Sgt. Frank Stewart responded to Bale ‘N Eggs and processed the scene. After obtaining evidence and speaking with the owners of the store, deputies had developed two suspects in the breaking and entering.

Deputies then received information about the whereabouts of one of the possible suspects and went to a residence on Township Road 1010. Deputies were granted entry into the garage of a residence by the homeowner, where they found Donald Lee Shaffer, 37, of Athens, Ohio, attempting to hide inside of a cabinet.

Deputies took Shaffer into custody for the Breaking and Entering, while he was allegedly in the process of providing false identifying information to the deputies. Shaffer also had a felony warrant out of Franklin County, Ohio. Deputies then located some of the stolen property from Bale ‘N Eggs inside of the garage with Shaffer. Also arrested at the residence was Linda G. Gilmore, 47, of Albany, for Obstructing Official Business.

The Middleport Police Department was requested to assist in transporting one of the subjects to the Middleport Jail so that deputies could go check another residence for the second suspect.

Deputies then went to a residence on Pageville Road where they found Matthew Older, 30, of Albany hiding inside of a camper. Older was taken into custody after a short standoff with deputies where Older allegedly refused to exit the camper that he was living in. Older also has outstanding felony warrants out of Meigs and Athens County.

“We are pleased to announce the arrest of these three individuals”, stated Sheriff Wood.” My office has had an increased presence in Scipio Township over the past several weeks in an attempt to take Mr. Shaffer and Mr. Older into custody. The crimes committed by these individuals will not be tolerated as we have shown with the arrests made today”.

Shaffer https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/01/web1_1.3-Donald-Shaffer_ne20191216339498.jpg Shaffer Older https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/01/web1_1.3-Matthew-Older_ne20191216340875.jpg Older