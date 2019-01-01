For the record

Meigs County Sheriff’s Office

Night Shift

Nov. 19

Deputy Snoke responded to theft complaint on Long Hollow Road. The incident was found to be a civil matter.

Deputy Snoke performed six house checks.

Nov. 20

Deputy Snoke assisted Middleport Police with locating a missing juvenile. The juvenile was located by Middleport Police.

Deputy Snoke also handled two traffic crashes on US 33.

Nov. 21

Deputy Snoke responded to an animal complaint on Hysell Run Road. The call was found to be unfounded.

Deputy Snoke also responded to a domestic complaint on Laurel Cliff Road which was called in by a third party and also found to be unfounded.

Deputy Snoke responded to a prowler call on Texas Road. The subject was gone prior to arrival and was not located after a search of the area.

Nov. 22

Deputy Snoke responded with Meigs EMS to a residence on State Route 684. The call was medical, and EMS handled.

Deputy Snoke responded to Nease Road to do a well-being check on an elderly female who was found to be fine.

Deputy Snoke also performed six house checks.

Nov. 26

Deputy Snoke responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle on East Letart Road. Upon arrival the vehicle was gone from the area.

Deputy Snoke performed two house checks.

Nov. 27

Deputy Snoke responded to Laurel Wood Roads with the Humane Officer. Deceased animals were located as well as live animals in very poor condition. The animals were impounded by the humane officer. Case will be forwarded to the Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney for review.

Deputy Snoke responded to a report of a run-away juvenile on Dewitts Run. While on scene, the juvenile was located near Coolville by another parent. Deputy Snoke went and detained the juvenile and returned him to the parent.

Deputy Snoke transported an inmate from Morrow County Jail to the Middleport Jail.

Deputy Snoke and Deputy Smith responded with Middleport Police to Mill Street and Third Avenue for a report of threats with a knife. The suspect was located and arrested by Middleport Police.

Nov. 28

Deputy Snoke and Deputy Smith responded to Broadway Street in Racine for a juvenile complaint. The parent was advised to follow up with juvenile court.

Deputy Snoke also responded to a structure fire on Old Dexter Road. Several fire departments also responded including Salem, Rutland, Columbia, Pomeroy, and Wilkesville. Two people were found deceased inside the residence. The state fire marshal was contacted and will be handling the investigation as to the cause of the fire.

Nov. 29

A woman from Middleport came into the office to report her car stolen. She stated that the person she purchased it from earlier in the month came to her home and took it with a spare key. She left the office before the report was complete to take care of a personal matter and did not return. She was contacted two days later by a deputy and was advised that she had just returned home from an emergency and her car had been returned, she no longer needed a report. No further action was taken on this incident.

Nov. 30

Dispatch received a call from the 911 center advising that they had received a call from an alarm company advising of a medical alarm on Wolf Pen Road and wanted a deputy to check it out. Deputy Stacy responded to the home and contacted the owner. It was determined that the alarm was malfunctioning. 911 and the company were advised, no further action was taken on this call.

Dispatch received a call of a car sitting in the road on Star Hall Road. Sgt. Mohler was sent to patrol the area and located the car sitting in the road near Buzzard Den Road. The vehicle was abandoned and the tags on the car were fictitious. The vehicle was towed from the scene and will be held until the owner produces proof of ownership and valid tags.

Dispatch received an anonymous call advising that people were arguing in the yard of a home on State Route 684 in Harrisonville. Sgt. Mohler arrived on scene and made contact with a female in the yard. She advised that she was the homeowner and that she had allowed two males to stay in her home for about three months and she now wants them removed. She was advised that it was a civil matter and they would have to be evicted. Sgt. Mohler did attempt to speak with one of the males that was thought to be in the home, but he was not located. The owner was advised that if they returned and did nothing criminal there was nothing he could do for her. She was referred to the court system to start the eviction process. No further action was taken on this call.

Dec. 1

Dispatch received a call of a suspicious vehicle cruising the area of the apartments on Park Road. Deputy Stacy was sent and patrolled the area. Nothing was found, no further action was taken on this call.

Dispatch received a call from James Alarm Services advising of and alarm drop at Rio Grande Community College. A deputy was sent and checked the building. Everything was secure, and no one was around. No further action was taken on this call.

Dec. 2

Dispatch received a third-party call of a possible domestic on Osborn Road. Deputies arrived on scene and spoke with all subjects involved. The female advised that the male was intoxicated, and they had been arguing and she wants him to leave. She also advised that she had not been threatened or assaulted. The male agreed that nothing criminal had happened, and he wanted to leave but had been drinking. One of the deputies offered and transported the male to a friend’s house for the night. No further action was taken on this call.

Dec. 3

Deputy Snoke responded to prowler complaints in both Tuppers Plains and Portland area, no one was located at either location.

Deputy Snoke responded to a call of a well-being check on Horner Hill Road, no contact was made, and a neighbor advised that the subjects had left.

Dec. 4

Deputy Snoke responded to a complaint of an injured deer on State Route 248. The animal was gone prior to arrival.

Deputy Snoke and Deputy Smith responded to a call of threats on Horner Hill Road. Upon further investigation the call was unfounded and the alleged victim unable to be located.

Dec. 5

Deputy Snoke responded to Durst Ridge for a prowler call but no one was located.

Deputy Snoke responded with Deputy Smith to a commercial alarm in Portland. Forced entry was found. The case is under investigation.

Deputy Snoke performed two house checks.

Dec. 6

Deputy Snoke conducted a traffic stop on Main Street in Pomeroy. Erick Payne was arrested on a Mayors Court warrant from Middleport.

Deputy Snoke also responded to a suspicious person call in Reedsville. The subject was located and was simply walking, nothing criminal.

Deputy Snoke performed two house checks.

Dec. 10

Sgt. Jones arrested James Hemsley, 32 Albany, and Carl Noel, 31 Albany, on outstanding warrants after he stop the vehicle they were operating on Mud Fork Road. Hemsley was also cited for driving under suspension and expired registration.

Deputy Snoke responded to a report of a suspicious female on a porch in Dexter. The female was found to have been dropped off there due to a verbal argument in a car and was knocking on the door trying to get a ride home. The female was transported to her residence.

One court paper and performed eight house checks.

Dec. 11

Deputy Snoke responded to Dollar General in Tuppers Plains in reference to a shoplifting complaint. The investigation is pending.

Deputy Snoke conducted a traffic stop which resulted in a warning for a headlight violation.

Deputies served one court paper, one prisoner transport and performed seven house checks.

Dec. 12

Deputy Snoke responded to Bailey Run Road for a report on an injured deer. The deer was located and dispatched.

Deputy Snoke responded to a prowler complaint on Lasher Road. Nothing was located.

Deputies performed six house checks

Dec. 13

EMS advised dispatch of a 911 hang up call from and address on Riggs Crest Road. A deputy was sent to the home and was unable to make contact with anyone. He checked the area and it appeared that no one was home. No further action was taken on this call.

Dec. 14

Middleport officers called for back-up at a domestic violence call on Brownell Avenue. Deputies responded to the scene and assisted in the arrest and transport of the uncooperative suspect. No further action was taken by deputies on this call.

A man came into the Sheriff’s Office and reported his vehicle stolen from his driveway on State Route 681 near Reedsville. A report was completed, and the vehicle was entered into LEADS. Later that night it was recovered by WV State Police in the area of Frazier’s Bottom. Two suspects were arrested on several charges in West Virginia and are also being held on theft charges for the sheriff’s office.

Dec. 15

While on patrol on State Route 124 in the Portland area Sgt. Mohler happened upon an abandoned crashed vehicle. When the tag was checked, it returned as an entered stolen vehicle from Belpre. The vehicle was towed from the scene and secured for processing. Later that night our office was advised that the alleged suspect in the theft of the above stolen had just crashed in another incident in West Virginia and is now deceased. The investigation into this case in now closed.

Dispatch received a call of people yelling and arguing on Bigley Ridge Road. and the caller thinks it may be a domestic. Deputies responded to the area and located a male and female that advised that they had been arguing over a sick dog and the mess it had caused in the house. Both stated that nothing criminal had happened between them. Due to the argument deputies offered to give one of them a ride from the scene for the night, both refused. No more calls were received that night, no further action was taken on this call.

Dispatch received a third-party call of a possible domestic on Sumner Road near Chester. Deputies responded to the address and was unable to make contact with anyone at the home. There no signs of a fight or any crime being committed was observed at the scene. No further action was taken on this call.

Dec. 16

Dispatch received a call of gun shots on Bowles Road near Dexter. A deputy was dispatched, and he spoke with the caller and patrolled the area. Nothing was found.

Dispatch received a call from a female advising that she could see a car sitting in the road near her home on Laurel Cliff Road and felt it was suspicious. A deputy arrived and located an abandon jeep sitting in the roadway. He checked the area and the driver was not located. The vehicle was towed from the scene and will be held until it is claimed by the owner.

Dec. 17

Dispatch was contacted by the Athens County Sheriff’s Office asking if we could meet one of their units at the county line and transport a female to her home in the Portland area, she had been involved in an incident in their county as a victim. A deputy met them there and took her to a residence on Stiversville Road.