Posted on by

‘Home for the Holiday’ in Middleport


Week 1 winners were Bill and Carolyn Demoskey who live at 866 South Third Avenue.

Week 1 winners were Bill and Carolyn Demoskey who live at 866 South Third Avenue.


Courtesy

Week 2 winners were Connie Huff and David Casci who live at 123 Fairlane Avenue.


Courtesy

Week 3 winners were Megan and Steven Hood who live at 131 Covert Lane.


Courtesy

Week 4 winners are Love and Paul Briles who live at 398 Grant Street.


Courtesy

The Village of Middleport started the Home for the Holiday weekly award last year, recognizing nicely decorated homes. These homes are chosen by a third party outside the village. A sign is placed in the homeowner’s yard for the week and they are recognized in the Sunday Times-Sentinel. According to Middleport officials, “this is a small token of thanks for the homeowners taking pride in their homes, and making small town living a place to be proud of.”

Week 1 winners were Bill and Carolyn Demoskey who live at 866 South Third Avenue.
https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/12/web1_12.30-Week-1.jpgWeek 1 winners were Bill and Carolyn Demoskey who live at 866 South Third Avenue. Courtesy

Week 2 winners were Connie Huff and David Casci who live at 123 Fairlane Avenue.
https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/12/web1_12.30-Week-2.jpgWeek 2 winners were Connie Huff and David Casci who live at 123 Fairlane Avenue. Courtesy

Week 3 winners were Megan and Steven Hood who live at 131 Covert Lane.
https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/12/web1_12.30-Week-3.jpgWeek 3 winners were Megan and Steven Hood who live at 131 Covert Lane. Courtesy

Week 4 winners are Love and Paul Briles who live at 398 Grant Street.
https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/12/web1_12.30-Week-4.jpgWeek 4 winners are Love and Paul Briles who live at 398 Grant Street. Courtesy