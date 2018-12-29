‘Home for the Holiday’ in Middleport

The Village of Middleport started the Home for the Holiday weekly award last year, recognizing nicely decorated homes. These homes are chosen by a third party outside the village. A sign is placed in the homeowner’s yard for the week and they are recognized in the Sunday Times-Sentinel. According to Middleport officials, “this is a small token of thanks for the homeowners taking pride in their homes, and making small town living a place to be proud of.”
Week 1 winners were Bill and Carolyn Demoskey who live at 866 South Third Avenue.
Week 2 winners were Connie Huff and David Casci who live at 123 Fairlane Avenue.
Week 3 winners were Megan and Steven Hood who live at 131 Covert Lane.
Week 4 winners are Love and Paul Briles who live at 398 Grant Street.