Search warrant results in arrest

CHESHIRE — The execution of a search warrant has resulted in the seizure of alleged methamphetamine and the arrest of a Cheshire man for a failure to appear warrant.

Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood reported just after midnight on Friday, Dec. 28, the Major Crimes Task Force of Gallia – Meigs along with the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office and the Middleport Police Department executed a search warrant at the residence of Michael Shawn Stewart, 32, located in Cheshire, part of Salisbury Township.

Wood reported the search warrant was obtained with the assistance of the Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James Stanley. Probable cause for the search warrant was obtained through an investigation by the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, Middleport Police Department, and the Major Crimes Task Force of Gallia–Meigs.

At the conclusion of the search of the residence agents with the Task Force reportedly seized a large amount of alleged methamphetamines, digital scales, money, firearms, and packaging material.

Officers arrested Stewart at the scene of the search warrant for a failure to appear warrant from the Meigs County Common Pleas Court. Agents with the Task Force will be consulting with Stanley concerning charges in this matter. As of press time, Stewart was being housed in the Meigs County Jail awaiting a court appearance.

Sheriff Wood stated that this case was a group effort from local law enforcement and also wants to remind the citizens of Meigs County of the Sheriff’s Office’s Tip Line at 740-992-4682 for any information of illegal drug activity.

The Major Crimes Task Force of Gallia-Meigs is a state task force under the jurisdiction the Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission which is part of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, the task force was formed in September 2013 and consists of the Meigs and Gallia County Sheriff’s Offices, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the Gallipolis City Police Department, the Middleport Police Department and both the Meigs and Gallia County Prosecutor’s Offices.

