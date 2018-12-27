Meigs ambassadors applications due Jan. 19

POMEROY — The Meigs County Commission recently met discussing plans for the bicentennial celebration this coming spring.

Bruce Wolfe of Wolfe Mountain Entertainment and member of the Meigs County Bicentennial planning committee was in attendance to give an update on the plans for the celebration as well as discuss the Meigs County Bicentennial Celebration Ambassador program.

The Meigs County Bicentennial Celebration is set for Friday, April 26 and Saturday, April 27, 2019. The planning committee members have been busy solidifying the plans and the merchandise for the event. A parade and several other activities are being planned for the weekend. Wolfe commented the members have been visiting local schools to discuss the celebration and the ambassador program and have plans to visit the Pomeroy and Middleport village councils in January.

Wolfe explained the planning committee is searching for one male and one female ambassador for the celebration. According to the Wolfe Mountain Entertainment website, the ambassadors will participate in marketing and media campaigns, participate in the parade performance, speak in public to promote celebration activities, and will represent the celebration activities surrounding the bicentennial events.

Wolfe said they are looking for individuals who are at least 15 years of age and are native to Meigs County or currently live in Meigs County. This individual needs to demonstrate to the planning committee how “obnoxiously proud” they are of Meigs County and be an upbeat, positive, genuine individual. Each ambassador will be awarded a $2,000 self directed, self improvement enrichment fund.

For entry, the applicant can apply online at Wolfe Mountain Entertainment’s Facebook page or website (http://www.wolfemountain.com) or can visit the Meigs County Bicentennial Facebook page.

Deadline for entry is Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019 at 5 p.m.

Also, Wolfe added applications for parade registration will be up on the Meigs County Bicentennial Facebook page later this week.

In other business, Wolfe shared Wolfe Mountain Entertainment has been discussing the idea of having a parade near Halloween in correspondence with Treat Street.

The commissioners discussed placing historical markers at certain spots significant in the county that have been overlooked by the state.

The commissioners reviewed the 2018 Bee Inspecting Data.

The commissioners approved the revolving loan fund agreement HOME/CHIP.

The commissioners approved the 2019 budget with two yes votes from Commissioners Mike Bartrum and Tim Ihle and an abstain from Commission President Randy Smith. The 2019 County General Fund has $5,653,627.48.

The commissioners want to remind all that dog tags, for both inside and outside dogs, are due by Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. Registration can be done at the Meigs County Canine Rescue and Adoption Center and cost is $12.

The Meigs County Commission will have an organizational meeting on Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019 at 11 a.m.

More details on the Meigs County Bicentennial will appear in an upcoming edition of The Daily Sentinel.

Meigs County Commissioners Mike Bartrum, Randy Smith, and Tim Ihle discussing agenda items at Thursday's commission meeting.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

