Throwback Thursday: Bailey Lake

This undated photo from the collection of Bob Graham shows Bailey Lake, now Maplewood Lake, which is located between Syracuse and Racine. Photos such as this one and many, many others were donated by Graham to the Meigs County Historical Society to be displayed.

