For the Record

Meigs County Sheriff’s Office

Day Shift

Nov. 12

Deputy Leggett traveled to Glouster in Athens County to follow up on an ongoing investigation.

Deputy Leggett took a report of a burglary on Wills Hill in Pomeroy. The suspects stole only a stereo but caused significant property damage. Investigation is ongoing.

Deputy Leggett along with Deputy Campbell assisted Racine Police Department in conducting a traffic stop where a small amount of paraphernalia along with a controlled substance were located.

Deputy Martin stopped a vehicle on State Route 33 for defective equipment. Verbal warning was given.

Deputy Martin transported a juvenile from Meigs High School to O’Bleness Hospital for a mental evaluation due to suicidal thoughts at the request of school administration.

Sgt. Patterson and Deputy Myers were dispatched to Fort Meigs in reference to a medic assist for a patience with an altered mental status. Units stood by why EMS checked subject. No further action required.

Nov. 13

Deputy Leggett, while on patrol, noticed a vehicle in the roadway on State Route 7 near Chester and stopped to investigate. The vehicle had struck a deer in the roadway. Occupants were unharmed, and the vehicle was operational. No further action.

Deputy Leggett responded to State Route 124 in Reedsville in reference to a report of a stolen vehicle. Upon arrival Deputy Leggett spoke with the victim. On further investigation, it was found that the suspect had not stolen a vehicle, but had stolen a cell phone, as well as medication. Deputy Leggett attempted to locate the female who was allegedly on foot but did not locate her. Deputy Leggett also spoke to neighbors regarding this situation and obtained verbal statements. Investigation is ongoing.

Deputy Leggett responded to a report of horses loose on State Route 681 Albany. Deputy Leggett took a statement from the caller and contacted the horse’s owner, who then secured the horses back inside their fence. No further action.

Deputy Leggett was dispatched to Lighthouse Road for a well-being check. Deputy Leggett contacted the individual who advised everything was alright. No further action.

Meigs County Deputies attempted to locate an individual who was the subject in a probate order. The subject was later taken into custody and received necessary treatment.

One inmate was taken to prison to begin his sentence. One inmate was picked up from another prison for a court hearing.

A deputy was dispatched to John’s Road in reference to check on a female. She was okay and had family there. No further action taken.

Sgt. Patterson responded to a residence in Racine on a criminal damage complaint. A suspect has been identified and charges are pending.

Sgt. Patterson and Deputy Campbell responded to a suspicious person on McKelvey Road in Portland. When they arrived, the subject had already left the area. A search of the area was conducted but the subject was not located.

Nov. 14

Deputies transported one male inmate to Franklin Medical Center, and one inmate from Twin Valley Behavioral Health to the Meigs Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Leggett took a report of theft on Coolville Road, Reedsville. The homeowner advised that someone had taken the propane tanks from behind his home while he was away. As the tanks were the property of Ridenour Gas, Deputy Leggett contacted Ridenour, who advised that they had taken the tanks to be serviced and all their tanks were accounted for. No further action.

Deputy Leggett responded to State Route 124 Reedsville. Upon arrival the caller advised that her son refused to obey her rules. Deputy Leggett spoke with the male subject and determined there was no criminal activity. No further action.

Deputy Leggett took a report of theft at Millie’s Restaurant on Bradbury Road. Employee’s at the restaurant advised a male subject came into the restaurant ordered food and then left without paying. A suspect has been identified and charges will be filed.

Meigs County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Hysell Run in reference to an argument between a male and female during a breakup. The deputy stood by while the female got her stuff and left. No further action taken.

Meigs County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Molehan Road in reference to trees being damaged by the township trustees. The trees were on the township right-a-way. The deputy contacted the trustees and put them in contact with the property owner. No further action taken

Meigs County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Syracuse in reference to a wellness check. The female was located and determined she was okay. No further action taken.

Nov. 15

Meigs County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a death on State Route 124, Long Bottom. It was determined that the death was of natural causes. No further action.

Deputy Martin assisted a disabled vehicle on State Route 7 at Alligator Jack’s. The operator was able to get the vehicle started and back on the road.

Deputy Martin was dispatched to a two-vehicle private property crash at Rio Grande campus. Both vehicles sustained minor damage, no injuries were reported, and a private property crash report was taken.

Nov. 16

Deputy Martin stopped a vehicle on State Route 7 at five points for defective equipment, verbal warning was given.

Nov. 19

Deputies transported on male inmate to Correctional Reception Center, and four inmates to court.

Deputy Martin assisted with a K9 search of Eastern Local Middle School.

Meigs County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Romine Road in reference to an argument. The disagreement was over a brother not helping a sister move out of a residence. No threats or violence occurred. No further action was taken

Nov. 20

Southern Local Bus Garage called reporting a suspicious person blocking the bus turn around on McKenzie Ridge, Racine. The caller advised the individual appeared to be asleep in his vehicle. Upon arrival Deputy Leggett spoke with the individual a male who advised he “wasn’t doing anything wrong”. After a brief investigation it was discovered that Kevin Whobrey had an active warrant. Deputy Leggett then asked Whobrey to step out of the vehicle. Upon doing so Deputy Leggett noticed alleged paraphernalia in the driver’s door of the vehicle. Deputy Leggett then placed Whobrey under arrest for the warrant and began a search of the vehicle due to the paraphernalia in plain view. Upon searching the vehicle Deputy Leggett allegedly discovered multiple controlled substances, and other paraphernalia items. The vehicle was then towed, and Whobrey was transported to the Meigs Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Leggett responded to South Broadway Street, Racine. Upon arrival, it was discovered that a female subject was having issues with her boyfriend’s son not listening to her. It was discovered that nothing criminal had taken place. No further action.

Deputy Martin assisted a disabled vehicle on State Route Route 33 at Mark Porter. Deputy Martin stood by until the vehicle was back on the roadway.

Deputy Martin conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 800 block of East Main Street, Pomeroy for speeding. Deputy Martin obtained permission to search the vehicle after detecting the odor of marijuana, negative locate on the search. The driver was given a verbal warning for speed.

A deputy took three inmates to County Court for hearings.

A deputy transported an inmate to a medical appointment and then back to Middleport Jail

Nov. 21

Deputy Martin was dispatched to the area of Dusky Street, Syracuse in reference to a report of a male riding a dirt bike in a reckless manner on the sidewalks and roadway. Deputy Martin patrolled the area, negative locate on that subject.

Deputy Martin was dispatched to the intersection of State Route 7 and Flatwoods Road in reference to a two-vehicle crash. Both drivers were treated and released, one passenger was transported by squad for minor injuries. Ohio State Highway Patrol handled the report.

A deputy transported one inmate from Middleport to the Court House to sign bond to be released.

Nov. 22

Deputy Martin assisted with a disabled vehicle on State Route 7 in the area of Tuppers Plains. The driver advised he had a vehicle trailer on the way to pick up the vehicle.

Nov. 23

Deputies were dispatched to the Rutland area to look for a female victim of a domestic violence walking. Deputy Barnhart located the female at the intersection of State Route 124 and Happy Hollow Road. After Deputies King, Barnhart, Kirby and Martin spoke with the victim and her refusing to cooperate, the alleged aggressor drove by deputies and failed to stop at the stop sign on Happy Hollow Road at Route 124. Deputy Martin conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle at the intersection of Route 124 and Bradbury Road. The driver was arrested for disrupting public services stemming from the domestic violence and cited for driving under suspension.