A Christmas flower story

MASON — With the Christmas season, so comes the season for a favorite Christmas flower, the poinsettia.

At Bob’s Market and Greenhouses many of the poinsettias that were out for purchase have already found their way into a buyers home for the holidays.

Scott Barnitz, Bob’s Market co-owner, shared this year Bob’s Market produced about 85,000 poinsettias, 80 percent of the product being comprised of the traditional red plants. Customers had the option between seven different colors of poinsettias including the traditional red, white, pink, marble, Picasso, ice punch, and ice crystal and five different sizes including 4 1/2 inch, 6 1/2 inch, 8 1/2 inch, 10 inch, and extra-large 14 inch.

The most popular poinsettia for purchase this year was the traditional red as usual Barnitz shared. Also, customers showed more of an interest to the larger pots of plants this year in comparison to last year.

“Looks like we’re going to have very strong sales on almost all of our colors and sizes, so we’ve had a very good season, we’re very thankful,” said Barnitz, “We appreciate the business we’ve received from all of our local supporters and our supporters in the Pittsburgh area.”

The poinsettia has one of the largest crop times of any of the crops grown at Bob’s Market explained Barnitz. Bob’s Market receives a two inch cutting of the flower from their offshore facility by the first week of July, which then goes into a tray to go inside the greenhouse. After about a week, the plants move to their own pots. By the end of July, the poinsettia has green roots and is potted. Bob’s Market releases the flowers for sale shortly before Thanksgiving day. The bulk of poinsettia sales are close to Christmas day.

Churches, civic organizations, schools, and independent garden centers reach out to Bob’s Market for shipments of the poinsettias. According to Barnitz, the largest shipment is to their wholesale distribution center in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Barnitz explained the poinsettia is a delicate flower and does not farewell in extreme temperature changes. The flower is content with temperatures of 50 degrees and plus as this flower is native to a warm climate. When a poinsettia is purchased, the homeowner should avoid extreme temperature changes to the plant and should not over water or dehydrate the plant. If the flower is kept at room temperature and kept moderately moist, the flower can keep its beauty into February.

Bob’s Market has been in business since 1970 and has sold poinsettias for around 40 years.

The tradition of the poinsettia

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

