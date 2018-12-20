Commissioners honor Judge Crow

POMEROY — May 1, 2019, will be known as Jude I. Carson Crow Day in Meigs County according to a resolution approved by the Meigs County Commissioners.

The Commissioners honored Judge Crow at their recent meeting as he prepares to conclude his term as Common Pleas Court Judge.

May 1 was selected as Judge I. Carson Crow Day as the date is 5-1 which was Crow’s number when he played football at Ohio University where he was voted team MVP by his teammates in 1970.

The resolution reads in part,

Across all parts of the county, Judge Crow positively affects the overall vitality of Meigs County in a profession and charitable works;

It is undoubtable that the economic, educational, civic, and aesthetic well-being of Meigs County is due in part to the hard work and selflessness of Judge Crow in his years as an attorney followed by his time as Judge of Common Pleas Court of Meigs County.

Crow’s last day in office will be Dec. 31, 2018.

In other business, the commissioners reappointed Melanie Weese and Mary Bradbury to the Meigs County Board of Developmental Disabilities at the request of Kay Davis.

The commissioners received a check for timber revenue at the Shade River Forest from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Forestry. Meigs County’s total for the year was $3,649.98, with Eastern Local receiving 50 percent, Olive Township 25 percent and Meigs County 25 percent.

As it is never known if there will be revenue from this source from year to year, or the amount in which it may come, the money is typically used by the county for special projects within the county.

Through the ODNR Division of Forestry’s Trees to Textbooks program, a percentage of the revenue generated from state forest management activity goes to the county, township and school district in which the activity took place.

The ODNR Division of Forestry has been distributing timber revenues to counties and townships since the early 1980s. In 1999, the “Trees to Textbooks” program was started, and since that time, more than $31 million has been shared with Ohio school districts and local governments. This year, a total of $2,312,003.04 was awarded to 16 rural Ohio school districts and their local governments.

More from an interview with Judge Crow about his time in office will appear in an upcoming edition of The Daily Sentinel.

Judge I. Carson Crow, center, was recognized during the recent meeting of the Meigs County Commissioners. He is pictured along with Common Pleas Court staff and Commissioners. Pictured, from left, are Cassady Wilford, Karen Werry, Amanda Reed, B.J. Kreseen, Courtney Bullington, Crow, Randy Smith, Tim Ihle, Andrea VanInwagen, Mike Bartrum and Steve Jagers.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.