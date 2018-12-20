‘Christmas Tour of Champions’ tonight: Tickets remain for river museum fundraiser

POINT PLEASANT — Tickets are still on sale until 3 p.m. today (Thursday) for the America’s Got Talent Christmas Tour of Champions concert this evening.

The concert will be held at the Point Pleasant High School Auditorium, beginning at 7 p.m. this evening. Landau Eugene Murphy Jr., West Virginia-native and the 2011 winner of America’s Got Talent will be lighting up the stage along with special guest performer Bianca Ryan who was the 2006 winner of America’s Got Talent.

Martha Fout of the Point Pleasant River Museum and Learning Center explained individuals interested in purchasing a ticket can call the river museum at (304) 674-0144 and pay by credit/debit card for the ticket and it will be at the entrance for them. Ticket cost is $35 each for the seats still left on the floor and in the upper tier of the auditorium. Several balcony seats are also available and are half-price.

Community youth will be providing helping hands during the concert as well shared Ruth Fout of river museum. Students who are part of the National Junior Honor Society at Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School (PPJ/SHS) will be ushers and some of the male students from PPJ/SHS have volunteered to help load the equipment for the show into the school. Also, certain royalty from this year’s various pageants will be greeting guests at the door.

So far close to 500 tickets have been sold for this event, but Martha commented those at the river museum would still like to see more sold as this concert is a benefit fundraiser for the Point Pleasant River Museum and Learning Center rebuilding fund.

The museum suffered a devastating fire earlier this year.

Martha commented all the staff at the river museum appreciate everyone who has helped them in any way since the time of the fire. Ruth added several people from the community have bought tickets mainly for support towards the river museum. Since the concert was announced, people have even come from all around the surrounding areas such as Huntington and Rio Grande, Ohio to pick up fliers to hand out around their hometowns to help get the word out. Ruth commented everyone has been “great.”

According to Ruth, they at the river museum recently began a new fundraising project and they have already received the first donation for it. More will be released on the fundraiser in an upcoming edition of the Point Pleasant Register.

Tickets remain for performance featuring Murphy

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer from Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

