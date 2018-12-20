Meigs Primary recognized for report card

MIDDLEPORT — Meigs Primary School has been recognized by the State Board of Education as an “Overall A Award” winner.

The State Board of Education of Ohio recently recognized 28 districts and 310 schools for earning an overall grade of “A” on the 2017-2018 Ohio School Report Cards. Of that, an elite group of two districts and 57 schools received the All A Award for earning straight A’s. In addition, 70 districts and 226 schools received the Momentum Award for exceeding expectations in student growth for the year.

“Every day, Ohio’s schools do the challenging but rewarding work of educating our students and building the future of our state,” said State Board of Education President Tess Elshoff. “The State Board of Education is proud to recognize these students, teachers, administrators and parents for their accomplishments.”

“I feel this award is a testament to the dedication and commitment of the staff at Meigs Primary. I am blessed to have a staff that comes to work every day with the mindset of fulfilling our students’ academic, emotional and social needs,” said Meigs Primary Principal Kristin Baer.

Meigs Primary was the recipient of the Overall A Award for earning and overall grade of A on the 2017-18 school report card. The report card measures items such as student improvement, chronic absenteeism, and achievement on state testing.

“Part of this award is due to a decrease in our chronic absenteeism rate. In order to receive an A in this area our percent of students who are chronically absent must decrease yearly,” explained Baer.

“Attendance is always a concern. Students who miss school are missing out on instruction and not learning at the same rate as students who have good attendance. Our instructional staff has focused on using evidenced based strategies while teaching our students to become fluent readers. We are challenged with finding an evidence based strategy that works for attendance. Our community can help us by communicating the message that education and school attendance is important,” concluded Baer.

