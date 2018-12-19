Santa visits the museum

POMEROY — Santa took time from his busy schedule to pay a visit to the Meigs Historical Society Saturday afternoon. Although the day was rainy with no snow in sight, Santa managed to arrive at the MHS Annex on Butternut Avenue at noon.

As children arrived to the seasonally decorated Annex, their first stop was a visit with Santa. After sharing their Christmas lists and having their picture taken, they each made a Christmas themed craft with the assistance of Museum volunteers.

Several of the children shared their Christmas lists: Addison Hysell asked Santa for a Calico Critter House, and her brother Gavin hopes to find Baseball Cards under the tree; the Stitt brothers were very excited about the visit — Gabe asked for a Nintendo Switch, and Darion and Raedon both want Hover Balls, and hope that if Gabe gets his wish, he will share the Nintendo Switch.

Visitors enjoyed refreshments and learned more about the Society and Museum, and were encouraged to visit frequently to view new displays and children’s programs throughout the year.

The Meigs County Historical Society/Museum on Butternut will be closed until January 16. As renovations have begun at our Middleport location, volunteers anad trustees plan to work there during this time. For more information on the Society and Museum, visit their web site at www.meigschs.org or call 740-992-3810.

(From left) Addison Hysell, Macie Crites, Harper Hysell, and Gavin Hysell visited with Santa on Saturday at the Meigs Museum. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/12/web1_12.20-Museum-1_ne20181219151959340.jpg (From left) Addison Hysell, Macie Crites, Harper Hysell, and Gavin Hysell visited with Santa on Saturday at the Meigs Museum. Lorna Hart | Courtesy Gabe, Darion, and Raedon Stitt visit with Santa. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/12/web1_12.20-Museum-2_ne2018121915206806.jpg Gabe, Darion, and Raedon Stitt visit with Santa. Lorna Hart | Courtesy

By Lorna Hart Special to the Sentinel

Lorna Hart is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.

