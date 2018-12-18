Pomeroy Council hears project updates

POMEROY — The Pomeroy Village Council met Monday evening to update on various projects the village has been working on.

The results of a recent study found that around 75 percent of the water meters in the Village of Pomeroy are not reading accurately, according to Mayor Don Anderson. The village is forced to charge many households for the minimum bill, even if they may be using more water.

According to the mayor, a study in 2016 showed up to 60 percent of the village’s water supply was unaccounted for, meaning it was lost to leaks or inaccurate meters. Council decided they will continue to look into the issue and make a decision about replacing electronic meters.

Mayor Anderson announced that officials from the village were going to be meeting with the buyer of the former Meigs High School Football Field, Ted Dexter, later this week. As reported by The Daily Sentinel, Dexter bought the property from the school board earlier this month. The mayor said there were concerns about the sewer pipelines on the property. According to the mayor, it is uncertain if heavy equipment or buildings could be on top of the lines.

In other business, council approved renewing the property liability insurance for 2019 by a vote of 4-0, with councilmen Vic Young and Brian Young not in attendance.

Mayor Anderson said crews should be starting on the parking lot and riverbank reconstruction soon.

By Kayla Hawthorne Special to the Sentinel

Kayla Hawthorne is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.

Kayla Hawthorne is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.