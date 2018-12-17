Students recognized by board

ROCKSPRINGS — The Meigs Local Board of Education recognized students of the month, as well as an archery champion during its recent meeting.

Students recognized for Student of the Month for either November or December included: Evan Hennington, Kari Brinker, Nicholas McConnell, John Logan McGee, John (Jack) Musser, Emily Young, Conlee Burnem, Quinlan Sargent, Lindsay Barnhart, Aaron Tobin, Bella Roush, Brogan Jenkins, Marc McCloud, Chloe Burnem, Gracie Banks, Brody Davis, Ethan Sheets, Lauren Ewing, Taylor Varian, Emi Vickers, Kendyll Hess, Asa Cleland, Michael McDonald, Cole Durst, Gracie Parker, Breanna Zirkle, Janey McKinney, Samantha Eblin, Tanya Coon, Ethan Stewart, Garrett Roberts, Taylor Bartrum, Travis Johnson, Meghan Kauff, Cameron Hall, Sydney Rogers, Gabriel Smith, Alexis Zahran, Paige Carter, Brenen Rowe, Dinalynn Jones, Chloe Jones, Kaiden Janey, Marley Smith, Gwyneth Wears, Aubree Myers, and Corey Miles Shoo.

Additionally, Archery Champion Easter Swain was recognized for her accomplishments.

Swain attended 29 tournaments last year, placing either first or second in 24 of those tournaments. She attended 12 tournaments either before or after the school season.

Swain placed as the first overall female at the Ohio NASP Championships for the second consecutive year and was the first place among high school females. She was also second among high school females in the Ohio NASP/IBO 3-D Challenge.

At the National-Eastern NASP/IBO 3-D Challenge, Swain placed fifth among high school females and also earned a $500 scholarship.

Swain was the first place high school female and first place overall female at the World Outdoor NASP/IBO 3-D Challenge.

At the Star Challenge NASP/IBO 3-D, Swain placed fourth among high school females.

Swain attended three new tournaments this year which were introduced by the IBO organization. As part of those tournaments, she had to walk through the woods and judge distances at each target. There were 10 targets placed, some in more difficult spots than others, just like what the adults would shoot at in regular IBO tournaments. She placed either first or second in these as well.

Swain also earned her first IBO Belt Buckle this year.

In other business, the board:

Hired Michelle Burns as a bus driver effective Dec. 12.

Approved Migail Wheaton and Kyle Hively as substitute teachers.

Approved a request from Patricia Bodimer for extended sick leave.

Approved maternity leave as requested for Carrie Chancey.

Approved Rachel Kesterson, a student at Wilmington College, as a volunteer in the capacity of job shadowing with athletic trainer Nathaniel Chapman.

Approved participation and eligibility of Meigs High School in the Ohio Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches Indoor State Championships with volunteer coaches Heather Hawley, Cary Betzing and Tyler Brothers.

Approved re-establishing the Meigs Local School District Premium Only Plan administered by American Fidelity.

Accepted a donation of $50 from the Bend Area Rotary for the After School Program.

Renewed membership in the OSBA Legal Assistance Fund at a cost of $250 for the year.

Approved the renewal of annual OSBA membership dues, OSBA Briefcase and School Management News in the amount of $6,752 for the year.

Renewed OSBA Virtural Transportation Supervisor in the amount of $250 for the year.

Established funds for the class of 2024 and the class of 2025.

Approved the minutes of the previous meeting, the financial report, food service report, and bills.

Set the organizational meeting for Jan. 9, 2019, with Ryan Mahr to serve as the President Pro Tempore.

Students of the Month https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/12/web1_12.18-Students-of-the-month-1_ne20181217145524569.jpg Students of the Month Courtesy photo Students of the Month https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/12/web1_12.18-Students-of-the-month-2_ne20181217145527617.jpg Students of the Month Courtesy photo Easter Swain https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/12/web1_12.18-Swain_ne20181217145530482.jpg Easter Swain Courtesy photo