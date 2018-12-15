High speed pursuit ends in river crash

POINT PLEASANT — After a high speed pursuit, an unknown male driver of a stolen vehicle crashed the vehicle into the Ohio River in Point Pleasant on Saturday morning. The driver was found to be deceased once the vehicle was recovered.

According to Point Pleasant Chief of Police Joe Veith, the vehicle was allegedly stolen in the Belpre, Ohio area. The owners of the vehicle had a GPS tracking device in the vehicle which was reportedly used to assist in tracking the vehicle.

Veith explained the driver of the vehicle allegedly traveled into the Ravenswood area and was pursued by the Ravenswood City Police Department and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. When the vehicle was traveling toward Mason County, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office advised the Point Pleasant Police Department.

Veith explained when the vehicle came into the Point Pleasant area, it was traveling at such a high rate the Point Pleasant polices officers had to back off the pursuit.

The driver allegedly sped down through Main Street in Point Pleasant and went straight through the flood gates at Tu-Endie-Wei State Park and into the river approximately 25-30 yards said Veith.

Allegedly, when the the vehicle was recovered, the driver was an unidentified white male and deceased. According to Veith, the driver’s body has been sent to the West Virginia State Police’s crime lab, so the body can be identified.

Veith reported there was no damage done in the city of Point Pleasant from this incident.

Those who reported to the scene were those from the Point Pleasant Police Department, Mason County Sheriff’s Office, Point Pleasant EMS, Point Pleasant Fire Department, Gallipolis Fire Department, Ravenswood City Police Department, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, and the West Virginia State Police.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

