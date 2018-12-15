Rio Meigs celebrates 10 years

Rio Grande Community College’s Meigs Branch celebrated its 10th anniversary with an open house and celebration on Friday evening at the center located in the Rocksprings area of Meigs County. The community college’s first branch campus location, Rio Grande’s Meigs Branch serves those in Meigs County and beyond with an average of 50 course offerings per semester for students, including College Credit Plus students. A full article on the Meigs Branch and the 10th anniversary celebration will appear in the Tuesday edition of The Daily Sentinel and online at mydailysentinel.com.

