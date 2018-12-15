Looking back down the track

Railroad tracks were revealed under the ground during the demolition of the old Willis Tire facility.

Gallipolis City donated older Star Bricks to the museum’s efforts that had been pulled up from city maintenance buildings years ago.

A fork lift unloads Gallipolis’ donation of Star Bricks in September. Star Bricks were known worldwide and created in Nelsonville during the Industrial Revolution.

Ohio Valley Bank volunteers continue helping to lay rail even into the colder month of December.

The Gallipolis Railroad Freight Station Museum took part in this year’s French Art Colony Holiday Tour. The tour allows for visitors to inspect some of the older buildings of Gallipolis decorated for the holidays.

Jim Davis Construction volunteers help lay rail for the museum in early July.

Ohio Valley Bank volunteers help offload Star Brick for the museum’s floor.

One of the highlights of the Gallipolis Railroad Freight Station Museum’s year was the addition of a steam locomotive. The Gallipolis Railroad Freight Station Museum loaded a 1945 Porter steam engine in late August onto its outside rails after acquiring it from the nearby West Virginia State Farm Museum. According to Museum Board Vice-President Jerry Davis, the engine did not have a fire box and was filled with steam. This allowed it to operate in areas where an open flame may be too dangerous for other steam engines.

A back view of the loading of the Gallipolis Railroad Freight Station Museum’s locomotive.

From left to right stand Gallia Chamber of Commerce Past President Josh Simmons, Gallipolis Railroad Freight Station Museum Board members Bob Schmoll, Jim Love and Jerry Davis. The museum took home the Gallia Chamber of Commerce’s Beautification Award in January 2017.

While demolishing the old Willis Tire facility to construct a new parking lot for Bossard Memorial Library, the library donated old rails discovered beneath street level to the Gallipolis Railroad Freight Station Museum. From left to right at top are Theresa Hutton of Hutton Excavation, left, and Bossard Library Director Debbie Saundes, right. On bottom, from left to right are Chris Hutton of Hutton Excavation, Museum Board President Jim Love, Museum Board Vice-President Jerry Davis, and Museum Board Member Dr. Bill Thomas.

The Gallipolis Railroad Freight Station Museum under snow in January at sunset. The station was awarded around $125,000 in 2017 from the Ohio capital budget bill to assist with the station’s reconstruction efforts.

Volunteers unload the locomotive in front of the Gallipolis Railroad Freight Station Museum.

Workers inspect the rafters of the Gallipolis Railroad Freight Station Museum during cleaning to remove bird excrement.

Jim Davis Construction assists in cutting another path for a Y-track to be laid.

Railroad tracks were revealed under the ground during the demolition of the old Willis Tire facility. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/12/web1_38249.jpeg Railroad tracks were revealed under the ground during the demolition of the old Willis Tire facility. Courtesy photo Gallipolis City donated older Star Bricks to the museum’s efforts that had been pulled up from city maintenance buildings years ago. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/12/web1_39534.jpeg Gallipolis City donated older Star Bricks to the museum’s efforts that had been pulled up from city maintenance buildings years ago. Courtesy photo A fork lift unloads Gallipolis’ donation of Star Bricks in September. Star Bricks were known worldwide and created in Nelsonville during the Industrial Revolution. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/12/web1_39539.jpeg A fork lift unloads Gallipolis’ donation of Star Bricks in September. Star Bricks were known worldwide and created in Nelsonville during the Industrial Revolution. Courtesy photo Ohio Valley Bank volunteers continue helping to lay rail even into the colder month of December. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/12/web1_43534.jpeg Ohio Valley Bank volunteers continue helping to lay rail even into the colder month of December. Courtesy photo The Gallipolis Railroad Freight Station Museum took part in this year’s French Art Colony Holiday Tour. The tour allows for visitors to inspect some of the older buildings of Gallipolis decorated for the holidays. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/12/web1_43566.jpeg The Gallipolis Railroad Freight Station Museum took part in this year’s French Art Colony Holiday Tour. The tour allows for visitors to inspect some of the older buildings of Gallipolis decorated for the holidays. Courtesy photo Jim Davis Construction volunteers help lay rail for the museum in early July. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/12/web1_11916.jpeg Jim Davis Construction volunteers help lay rail for the museum in early July. Courtesy photo Ohio Valley Bank volunteers help offload Star Brick for the museum’s floor. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/12/web1_35382.jpeg Ohio Valley Bank volunteers help offload Star Brick for the museum’s floor. Courtesy photo One of the highlights of the Gallipolis Railroad Freight Station Museum’s year was the addition of a steam locomotive. The Gallipolis Railroad Freight Station Museum loaded a 1945 Porter steam engine in late August onto its outside rails after acquiring it from the nearby West Virginia State Farm Museum. According to Museum Board Vice-President Jerry Davis, the engine did not have a fire box and was filled with steam. This allowed it to operate in areas where an open flame may be too dangerous for other steam engines. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/12/web1_37837.jpeg One of the highlights of the Gallipolis Railroad Freight Station Museum’s year was the addition of a steam locomotive. The Gallipolis Railroad Freight Station Museum loaded a 1945 Porter steam engine in late August onto its outside rails after acquiring it from the nearby West Virginia State Farm Museum. According to Museum Board Vice-President Jerry Davis, the engine did not have a fire box and was filled with steam. This allowed it to operate in areas where an open flame may be too dangerous for other steam engines. Courtesy photo A back view of the loading of the Gallipolis Railroad Freight Station Museum’s locomotive. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/12/web1_37849.jpeg A back view of the loading of the Gallipolis Railroad Freight Station Museum’s locomotive. Courtesy photo From left to right stand Gallia Chamber of Commerce Past President Josh Simmons, Gallipolis Railroad Freight Station Museum Board members Bob Schmoll, Jim Love and Jerry Davis. The museum took home the Gallia Chamber of Commerce’s Beautification Award in January 2017. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/12/web1_DSC_0603.jpg From left to right stand Gallia Chamber of Commerce Past President Josh Simmons, Gallipolis Railroad Freight Station Museum Board members Bob Schmoll, Jim Love and Jerry Davis. The museum took home the Gallia Chamber of Commerce’s Beautification Award in January 2017. Courtesy photo While demolishing the old Willis Tire facility to construct a new parking lot for Bossard Memorial Library, the library donated old rails discovered beneath street level to the Gallipolis Railroad Freight Station Museum. From left to right at top are Theresa Hutton of Hutton Excavation, left, and Bossard Library Director Debbie Saundes, right. On bottom, from left to right are Chris Hutton of Hutton Excavation, Museum Board President Jim Love, Museum Board Vice-President Jerry Davis, and Museum Board Member Dr. Bill Thomas. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/12/web1_DSC_0090.jpg While demolishing the old Willis Tire facility to construct a new parking lot for Bossard Memorial Library, the library donated old rails discovered beneath street level to the Gallipolis Railroad Freight Station Museum. From left to right at top are Theresa Hutton of Hutton Excavation, left, and Bossard Library Director Debbie Saundes, right. On bottom, from left to right are Chris Hutton of Hutton Excavation, Museum Board President Jim Love, Museum Board Vice-President Jerry Davis, and Museum Board Member Dr. Bill Thomas. Courtesy photo The Gallipolis Railroad Freight Station Museum under snow in January at sunset. The station was awarded around $125,000 in 2017 from the Ohio capital budget bill to assist with the station’s reconstruction efforts. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/12/web1_DSC_0518-1-.jpg The Gallipolis Railroad Freight Station Museum under snow in January at sunset. The station was awarded around $125,000 in 2017 from the Ohio capital budget bill to assist with the station’s reconstruction efforts. Courtesy photo Volunteers unload the locomotive in front of the Gallipolis Railroad Freight Station Museum. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/12/web1_0827181718_HDR2.jpg Volunteers unload the locomotive in front of the Gallipolis Railroad Freight Station Museum. Courtesy photo Workers inspect the rafters of the Gallipolis Railroad Freight Station Museum during cleaning to remove bird excrement. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/12/web1_34568.jpeg Workers inspect the rafters of the Gallipolis Railroad Freight Station Museum during cleaning to remove bird excrement. Courtesy photo Jim Davis Construction assists in cutting another path for a Y-track to be laid. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/12/web1_34355.jpeg Jim Davis Construction assists in cutting another path for a Y-track to be laid. Courtesy photo