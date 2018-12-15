Roush named Trooper of the Year

GALLIPOLIS — Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Joseph D. Roush has been selected as the 2018 Trooper of the Year at the Gallipolis Post.

The selection of Trooper Roush, 28, was chosen by his peers and supervisors at the Gallipolis Post for his hard work and dedication to public safety. Trooper Roush was selected by his fellow officers for his leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude, and cooperation with supervisors, peers, and the public. Trooper Roush is engaged in removing narcotics, impaired drivers, and felons from the roadways. His knowledge and drive to keep abreast of new trends makes him and others around him successful.

In addition to the Trooper of the Year Award, Trooper Roush also earned his Criminal Patrol Award in 2018. This award is given to officers that are successful in removing narcotics from Ohio roadways. Trooper Roush received the Division’s Health and Physical Fitness Award in 2018.

Trooper Roush joined the Highway Patrol in 2016 and has served at the Ironton and Gallipolis Post’s since being commissioned. He is originally from Gallipolis, Ohio and a graduate of Christ Academy in Point Pleasant, West Virginia. Trooper Roush and his wife Lindsey reside in Gallipolis, Ohio, with their son Carson.

Trooper Roush https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/12/web1_12.16-Trooper_ne2018121413344346.jpg Trooper Roush