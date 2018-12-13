Meigs County Guide coming soon

MEIGS COUNTY — Preparation for the annual Guide to Meigs County published by The Daily Sentinel and the Meigs County Chamber of Commerce has begun.

Your Guide to Meigs County: 200 Years in the Making will be a keepsake edition of the traditional Meigs County Visitors Guide.

The guide will feature articles on the history of Meigs County, Bicentennial Events, where to eat, drink, stay and play, and much, much more.

This will be a guide for residents of the area and non-residents alike, detailing many of the unique places and hidden gems of Meigs County, while highlighting the historic places and events that have made Meigs County the place it is today.

The Chamber of Commerce is currently working to compile the Calendar of Events for the guide. A link to list your event may be found on the Meigs County Chamber of Commerce Facebook Page and The Daily Sentinel Facebook Page. You may also contact the Chamber at 740-992-5005.

Any business or organization which is interested in being part of the 200th anniversary edition of the guide may contact The Daily Sentinel at 740-992-2155 ext. 2553 to secure their space. Don’t miss your opportunity to be in this Anniversary edition, as space is limited.

The Chester Courthouse and Academy in are now home to a museum. The buildings are among the historic sites residents and visitors alike can find in Meigs County. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/12/web1_listing_10772-profile_large-10288_ne2018121316595514.jpg The Chester Courthouse and Academy in are now home to a museum. The buildings are among the historic sites residents and visitors alike can find in Meigs County. The Sternwheel Regatta is just one of the many events held in Meigs County each year. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/12/web1_9.26-Sternwheel-1_ne201812131716941.jpg The Sternwheel Regatta is just one of the many events held in Meigs County each year.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

