Students raise funds during #RioGivingDay

RIO GRANDE — The University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College recently celebrated the first ever #RioGivingDay to raise funds for various campus projects in support of students’ educational needs as part of national #GivingTuesday.

In total, the campaign raised $9,530 over the 24-hour period on Nov. 27. The #RioGivingDay campaign focused on raising funds for 11 different campus projects: Academic Centers Helping Hands – $1,535; Help the Helping Hands Funds – $225; Student Professional Development – $200; Behavior Sciences Student Travel and Professional Development – $45; Celebrating Champions of Character – $175; Rio Travel Abroad – $35; Bell Tower Camera Project – $560; Student Newspaper – $10; Rio Historical Preservation – $610; Unrestricted Gifts – $5,345; and Incentive Gift – $790.

Executive Director of Institutional Advancement Kara Willis said she is grateful for the community’s participation in #RioGivingDay.

“Thank you to everyone who supported our first #RioGivingDay,” Willis said. “In 24 hours, the Rio campus pulled together to demonstrate overwhelming support for our students.”

Giving Tuesday is a global day of giving that harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities and organizations to encourage philanthropy and to celebrate generosity worldwide. Founded in 2012 by the 92nd Street Y – a community and cultural center in New York City − Giving Tuesday inspired millions of people to give back and support the causes they believe in. Over $300 million was raised online to benefit a tremendously broad range of organizations, and much more was given in volunteer hours, donations of food and clothing, and acts of kindness.

Rio’s Interim President Dr. Catherine M. Clark said she is glad the Rio community joined the celebration of giving this year.

“We are so grateful for the success of our first-ever #RioGivingDay,” Clark said. “It is inspiring to see the way that our community came together to support Giving Tuesday on a local level. Thank you to all of the donors who made this possible. Your support will provide crucial resources to Rio, enabling our faculty and students to continue to make our community a better place.”

Submitted by the University of Rio Grande.

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/12/web1_Tribune.jpg