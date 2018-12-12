Throwback Thursday: Shriners

Local Shrine Club members have recently taken part in a number of Christmas parades around the area, a tradition which goes back many years. Pictured in this undated photo from the collection of Bob Graham, the Shriners make their way down Main Street in Pomeroy passing the Hotel Martin and the Ben Franklin Store in their traditional little car, as well as motorcycles and other vehicles. The Shriners still ride their little cars in many of the parades today.

