Meigs EMS receives grant funds

POMEROY — Meigs County EMS recently received grant funding for equipment which could help save lives in the case of an emergency.

Ohio Emergency Medical Services Director Mel House and Deputy Director Rob Wagoner made a stop in Meigs County to present a check to Meigs EMS Director Robbie Jacks for equipment and training.

The county received $26,500 for the purchase of two CPR devices, as well as training expenses as part of the economic hardship grant program. Additionally, the county received $6,369 from the EMS Training and Equipment Grant.

Paramedic Eric Liles explained that the new devices improve the quality of compressions able to be administered, particularly when in a moving ambulance.

Liles added, that from personal experience since receiving the devices, the new devices allow for the paramedics to be move successful with saves than before. Additionally, they have received compliments from the hospitals on the overall status of the patients being brought in with the use of the new devices.

Director House stated that presentations such as this one allow for himself and others to get out to the local agencies to see their respective needs. He noted that you cannot make decisions “sitting in Columbus”, as the need to understand how the decision will impact the agencies is important.

Grants such as the one received by Meigs EMS are designated for counties which have smaller budgets and face economic hardship, explained House. In some cases, the equipment desired may be greater than or equal to the entire budget for a county’s EMS. The goal of the grant fund is to provide well equipped and well trained personnel.

Jacks thanked House for making the trip to Meigs County, while also commenting on the strong partnership in place between the county EMS and the State EMS to provide opportunities such as this.

House concluded by saying that by visiting local agencies he can also thank them in person for the work that they do day in and day out.

“I am blessed with a great staff which works hard every day to serve the citizens of Meigs County,” said Jacks.

Meigs County EMS recently received grant funds from Ohio EMS. Pictured are Commissioner Mike Bartrum, Meigs EMS Director Robbie Jacks, Ohio EMS Director Mel House and Ohio EMS Deputy Director Rob Wagoner. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/12/web1_12.7-EMS_ne2018127941053.jpg Meigs County EMS recently received grant funds from Ohio EMS. Pictured are Commissioner Mike Bartrum, Meigs EMS Director Robbie Jacks, Ohio EMS Director Mel House and Ohio EMS Deputy Director Rob Wagoner.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

