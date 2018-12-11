Runners wrap 2018 series, prepare for 2019

OHIO VALLEY — The River City Runners recently concluded their 2018 River City Runners Race Series, with the first race of the 2019 series scheduled for this weekend.

The 2018 River City Runners Race Series was comprised of five races that RCR hosted, along with two local scholarship races that RCR helped facilitate. Runners could enter an individual race or pay ahead to enter the five RCR races in advance. Whenever someone finished a race, they were given points based on their finish time in comparison to the winning time. The winner of each race was given 500 points and each successive finisher was given a percentage of those points, although all finishers were guaranteed 100 points.

This year’s winners were Cody Ridgway (3,143 points) and Gabby Sanders (3,394 points). Ridgway participated in all seven of the races with his highest finish being second place at both the Superhero 5K in May and the River Rat Race in September. He won the series by a narrow 61-point margin. Sanders won more convincingly, with a 520-point margin of victory. She was the women’s champion of both the Lucky Leprechaun Dash and the River Rat Race.

Second place went to William Condee and Gina Tillis, while Don Tillis and Cheryl O’Bryant finished third in this year’s series.

The awards and prize money, sponsored by Farmers Bank, were presented to the winners following the Keep Your Fork 5K. additional sponsors for the full race series included: Fish CrossFit and Linda Warner. Individual races sponsors included: Bob’s Market and Greenhouses, Holzer, Mitch’s Produce, Tuckerman’s on Lincoln, Court Street Grill, Holly Hill Inn, Pizza Dan’s, Bartee’s Photography, Front Paige Outfitters, Grueser and Associates, and Fox’s on the River

The 2019 River City Runners Race Series schedules is as follows:

Jingle All the Way 5K — Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, Riverside Golf Course in Mason, W.Va., 10 a.m.

Lucky Leprechaun Dash 4 mile trail run (and 1 mile fun run/walk) — Saturday, March 16, 2019, Meigs High School Track, 10 a.m.

Super Hero 5K — Saturday, May 11, Dave Diles Park, Middleport (beside Family Dollar), 7:30 p.m.

Big Bend Blues Dash 5K — Saturday, July 27, Maple Lawn Brewery, Pomeroy, 8:30 a.m.

JJ Gray 5K — Friday, Aug. 9, Star Mill Park, Racine, 9 p.m.

River Rat Race 5K in conjunction with the Pomeroy Sternwheel Festival — Saturday, Sept. 21, Pomeroy Parking Lot, 9 a.m.

Keep Your Fork 5K — Saturday, Nov. 30, Meigs High School, Pomeroy, 10 a.m.

The River City Runners purpose is to promote health, wellness, charitable giving, and community involvement. The goal is to promote running to aid in disease prevention and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. The organizations fundraises through various events, primarily the RCR Race Series. The profits from that fundraising will be diverted back into the series, donated to other charitable foundations, or used to fund charitable work by our members for other non-profit organizations such as the American Cancer Society.

To enter or volunteer for our next race, or for more information, visit www.rivercityrunners1.com.

Information provided by Mike Kennedy.

River City Runners Race Series winners included (from left) Cheryl O’Bryant (3rd), Gina Tillis (2nd), Gabby Sanders (1st), Cody Ridgway (1st), William Condee (2nd) and Don Tillis (3rd). https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/12/web1_12.12-Runners-1_ne2018121110328601.jpg River City Runners Race Series winners included (from left) Cheryl O’Bryant (3rd), Gina Tillis (2nd), Gabby Sanders (1st), Cody Ridgway (1st), William Condee (2nd) and Don Tillis (3rd). Courtesy photo First place winners were Gabby Sanders (second from left) and Cody Ridgway (third from left). Pictured presenting the check are Dru Reed of Farmers Bank (left) and Renee Stewart of River City Runners (right). https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/12/web1_12.12-Runners-1st-place_ne2018121110334990.jpg First place winners were Gabby Sanders (second from left) and Cody Ridgway (third from left). Pictured presenting the check are Dru Reed of Farmers Bank (left) and Renee Stewart of River City Runners (right). Courtesy photo Second place winners were Gina Tillis (second from left) and William Condee (third from left). Pictured presenting the check are Dru Reed of Farmers Bank (left) and Renee Stewart of River City Runners (right). https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/12/web1_12.12-Runners-2nd-place_ne2018121110338872.jpg Second place winners were Gina Tillis (second from left) and William Condee (third from left). Pictured presenting the check are Dru Reed of Farmers Bank (left) and Renee Stewart of River City Runners (right). Courtesy photo Third place winners were Cheryl O’Bryant (second from left) and Don Tillis (third from left). Pictured presenting the check are Dru Reed of Farmers Bank (left) and Renee Stewart of River City Runners (right). https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/12/web1_12.12-Runners-3rd-place_ne2018121110342314.jpg Third place winners were Cheryl O’Bryant (second from left) and Don Tillis (third from left). Pictured presenting the check are Dru Reed of Farmers Bank (left) and Renee Stewart of River City Runners (right). Courtesy photo