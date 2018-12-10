Racine’s ‘Tree-Mendous’ Christmas

The Grinch and a Snowman rode in the the parade on Saturday evening in Racine.

The reindeer led this Jeep which which served as a sleight for The Grinch riding on top of it.

Santa made his way down the parade route before greeting the children at Star Mill Park.

The Christmas tree was on display at Star Mill Park, with the tree lighting held as part of Saturday’s event.

The Southern Band performed as part of the parade and the post-parade activities.

Several Jeeps were decorated as part of the parade, including this one with an Angel on top.

Several Jeeps were decorated as part of the parade, including this one with the Unicorn on top.

A car with reindeer antlers was among the parade participants.

Some floats included inflatables, trees and other Christmas decorations.

Vehicles of all types were decorated for Christmas as part of the parade.

Fire trucks from the Racine Volunteer Fire Department, as well as other area departments were part of the event.

Several Jeeps were decorated as part of the parade.