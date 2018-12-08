OU to hold combined graduate and undergraduate Fall Commencement ceremony

ATHENS — Approximately 900 students are expected to participate in the Fall Commencement ceremony Saturday, Dec. 15 at Ohio University’s Convocation Center.

The combined undergraduate and graduate ceremony will take place at 2 p.m.

Professor of Functional Morphology and Vertebrate Paleontology Nancy Stevens, Ph.D. will serve as the University’s 2018 Fall Commencement speaker.

Dr. Stevens, of the Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine’s Department of Biomedical Sciences, has conducted field research in more than a dozen countries across Africa and the Arabian Peninsula, including several expeditions to the Rukwa Rift Basin of Tanzania. Her international team has discovered several new species of fossil mammals, crocodilians, snakes, frogs, fishes, and invertebrates. Her work also explores modern day extinction dynamics through research on some of the most critically endangered primates on the planet, with projects in Madagascar, Vietnam and Uganda.

“Dr. Stevens has made exceptional contributions to the Ohio University community and to the world through her research and discoveries,” said President M. Duane Nellis. “We are pleased that she has agreed to share her wisdom and encouragement with OHIO graduates at Fall Commencement this December.”

Degrees will be conferred in the following order during Fall Commencement 2018:

Candidates for Doctoral Degrees

Candidates for Master’s Degrees

Candidates for Bachelor’s and Associate Degrees

There will be a recessional for this event. Once the name of a graduate has been called at the stage, they should return to their seat. After all degrees have been conferred, the 2018 Fall Commencement will stand adjourned.

For more information, visit www.ohio.edu/commencement. Commencement will also be live-streamed from that page.