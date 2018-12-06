Christmas events planned for Saturday

MEIGS COUNTY — Racine’s “Tree-Mendous” Christmas, Breakfast with Santa and Brunch with Santa highlight the Christmas events in Meigs County this weekend.

Racine will present a “Tree-Mendous” Christmas on Saturday, Dec. 8 at Star Mill Park. The evening will begin with a parade through the village at 6:30 p.m., followed by multiple activities at the park.

At 7 p.m. will be the tree lighting, along with bonfire, hot chocolate and the announcement of the parade winners. Bake-off judging will take place at 7:15 p.m., with the winners announced at 7:40 p.m.

At 7:30 p.m. will be a reading of Twas the Night Before Christmas,

The finale for the evening will be the release of “Wish Lanterns.”

Lanterns can be released in memory of a loved one, a soldier away on duty, family far away, a wish for Santa or a silent prayer, among other reason. Lanterns may be purchased for $5 with the proceeds going to Party in the Park 2019.

Earlier on Saturday will be multiple options for breakfast and brunch with Santa.

Breakfast with Santa will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Pomeroy, from 9-10:30 a.m. Children can sit with Santa and tell him what you want for Christmas. Crafts, games, reading time with “Walter” the honorary reindeer will also take place.

Breakfast with Santa will take place at the Pomeroy branch of the Meigs County Library from 9-11 a.m. Children can visit with Santa in the Library’s Riverview Room. Pancakes with milk and orange juice will be served.

Later in the morning, Hemlock Grove Christian Church will host a Brunch with Santa from 10 a.m.-noon. Refreshments will be served followed by a program featuring special music, a teaching of the history of St. Nick by Santa and crafts. Santa will have a treat for each child in attendance. The church is located at 38387 Hemlock Grove Road, Pomeroy.

Additionally, a Winter Wonderland Craft and Vendor event is planned at Carleton School from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday with numerous vendors scheduled to attend.

Treyson Mullen visits with Santa during the 2017 Breakfast with Santa at the Pomeroy Library. The 2018 event is planned for this Saturday. File photo