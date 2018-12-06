Constellium sent to arbitration over health coverage clash

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A federal judge has ordered an aluminum processing company in West Virginia into arbitration over health coverage for retired employees.

News outlets report U.S. District Judge Thomas Johnston on Wednesday granted an injunction to prevent Constellium Rolled Products in Ravenswood from making changes to medical and prescription drug coverage for 1,500 union retirees and their families.

The company will enter arbitration with a local affiliated with the United Steel, Paper and Forestry, Rubber, Manufacturing, Energy, Allied Industrial and Service Workers International Union.

The proposed change challenged by the union would have affected Medicare-eligible retirees starting Jan. 1. The company had planned to replace employer-provided group coverage with a privately run insurance exchange with the option to buy supplemental Medicare coverage.