Former football field sold, again

POMEROY — The former Meigs High School Football Field has been sold once again.

Following a nearly one hour executive session, the Meigs Local Board of Education approved the sale of the “old stadium and surrounding grounds” to Ted Dexter for a price of $80,000. Dexter is the owner of Ted Dexter Trucking, which has an office on East Main Street in Pomeroy.

The action was approved by a 4-0 vote, with board member Barbara Musser abstaining from the vote.

The district had attempted to sell the field three times at auction, with no bidders during the third attempt in August 2018.

The property, which is nearly 13 acres of land, has been advertised for auction three times. The first attempt to sell the property was in 2013, with the second earlier this year resulting in a winning bid of $171,000. That purchase was not completed, leading to the third attempt.

With no bids at the August auction, the district had the option to negotiate a private sale of the property as was done last year with property the district owned in the Laurel Cliff area.

Pomeroy Village officials had expressed interest in a small portion of the property for possible future expansion of the village’s sewer plant, with Mayor Don Anderson noting before the third auction that the village did not have the financial ability to meet the minimum bid.

Other than the field being used for the flag football program each fall, the field and property are considered to be a liability from an insurance point for the district.

The first game on the Pomeroy field was played in 1950. In 1990, the field and stadium were rededicated and named for longtime educator, coach, and athletic booster Bob Roberts.

The stadium was home to the Pomeroy Panthers football team from 1950-1966 and the Marauders from 1967-2011, when the team moved to the new stadium at Rocksprings.

The next board meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 12 at 6:30 p.m. at Meigs High School.

Bob Roberts Field, the former home of the Meigs football team, was recently sold by Meigs Local. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/12/web1_8.2-Football-Field_ne20188118620857_ne201812615756694.jpg Bob Roberts Field, the former home of the Meigs football team, was recently sold by Meigs Local. File photo