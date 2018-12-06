Ceremony held for new officials

A ceremony was held on Thursday morning for the newly elected Meigs County officials who will begin their terms in 2019. Judge Scott Powell issued the oath of office to Commissioner Tim Ihle, as well as symbolic oaths to Common Pleas Judge-elect Linda Warner, County Court Judge Mick Barr (recently appointed to fill the remainder of Judge Steve Story’s term), and Auditor Mary T. Byer-Hill. An official swearing-in will take place Dec. 28 for Judge Warner and Judge Barr, while Auditor Byer-Hill will be sworn-in closer to the beginning of her term in March. For Warner, Barr and Byer-Hill, Thursday was symbolic, as an opportunity to celebrate with co-workers and other elected officials. All four were elected during the November 2018 General Election.

Sarah Hawley | Sentinel