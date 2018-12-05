Stuart’s hosts A Legendary Christmas concert

NELSONVILLE — Stuart’s Opera House in Nelsonville, Ohio, presents an evening of great holiday music with A Legendary Christmas on Friday, Dec. 7, at 7 p.m.

A fundraiser for Stuart’s Opera House featuring Christmas music performed by your favorite local performers from A Night with the Legends! A silent auction will also take place throughout the evening in the Stuart’s Grand Lobby. The whole evening will be hosted by our emcee Giles Lee. Tickets are on sale now at (740) 753-1924 or www.stuartsoperahouse.org.

Performers for A Legendary Christmas Concert include people from all around Athens and Meigs Counties, with a ensemble of your favorite performers from Stuart’s regular A Night with the Legends event. Performers include Alex Couladis, Joann Wolfe, Sharell Arocho, Melissa Brobeck, Angela Blair, Stephanie Tikkanen, J.W. Smith, Bill L’Heureux, Andy Stone, Tanyah Stone, Roger Gilmore, Mary Gilmore, Michael Weiser, Bernie Nau Trio, and Dancers from Factory Street Studio. The evening’s music will be played by our Night with the Legends band featuring Bill Rawlins on drums, John Lohse on bass, Adam Graham on guitar, Jennifer Sheets on keyboard, and Roger Gilmore on acoustic guitar. Joining the band will be Doug Carter (tenor sax, flute), Kyle Slemmer (baritone sax), Janice Paris (trombone), Adam Perry (trumpet), and Brandon Wolf (alto sax). The whole evening will be hosted by our emcee Giles Lee.

Stuart’s Opera House hosts A Legendary Christmas Concert on Friday, December 7th at 7:00pm, doors open at 6:00pm. Tickets are available right now! We still have some seats in rows F-I on the floor for $60, and Balcony Seats are $35. For more information call (740) 753-1924 or visit our website at www.stuartsoperahouse.org.

Submitted by Stuart’s Opera House.

Fundraiser to feature local performers