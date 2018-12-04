Santa visits Middleport

MIDDLEPORT — The rain may have cancelled the parade, but it did not dampen the spirits of those in Middleport for the annual Christmas celebration on Saturday.

The event, sponsored by the Middleport Community Association, featured the Christmas Market with many local vendors, carriage rides around town and a visit from Santa.

Numerous individuals spent time browsing for holiday gifts and decorations, while children lined up to tell Santa exactly what items are on their Christmas list.

