Friends of Rutland holding toy drive

RUTLAND — Friends of Rutland will be holding a toy drive to benefit needy children of the Rutland community.

The drive is a coordinated effort between Dollar General of Rutland, Friends of Rutland Committee on Community Improvement and Meigs County Department of Job and Family Services.

All contributions will benefit children of households who are currently enrolled in a benefit program of Meigs County Department of Job and Family Services. Eligible households will be those located in the Village of Rutland or Rutland Township.

Toys may be dropped off in the appropriate receptacles at Dollar General of Rutland and Rutland Post Office. The final collection date for contributions is Monday, Dec. 17, at 4 p.m.

Persons with questions or concerns are asked to contact Tyler M. Eblin, President, by email at teblin.friendsofrutland@gmail.com or by telephone at (740) 742 1801.