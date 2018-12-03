Motorcycle crash claims teen’s life

GALLIA COUNTY — A 19-year old Patriot teen has died following a fatal motorcycle crash.

According to the Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 4:17 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 2, on County Road 40 (Patriot Road) near Ohio 775, in Gallia County.

According to a news release from the Post, Madison A. Thomaswas traveling on Patriot Road, operating a 2008 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle. The bike reportedly slid off the right side of the road and struck a guard rail.

The roadway was closed for approximately three hours. The crash remains under investigation.

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/12/web1_web1_web1_Tribune-25-12.jpg