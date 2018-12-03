Olive Twp. FD Christmas Parade

The Reedsville Church of Christ was among the parade participants.

Parade participants arrived by tractor, wagon and some even by boat for the first Olive Twp. Fire Department Christmas Parade.

The 2018 Meigs County Fair Royalty took part in Sunday’s parade.

The American Flag was carried along the parade route.

With the near 70 degree temperatures on Sunday, several motorcycles were also part of the parade.

Transitions Home Health Care took part in the parade.

The Coolville Volunteer Fire Department was part of the parade.

The Chester Volunteer Fire Department was part of the parade on Sunday.

Lakeside Bait & Tackle rode in the parade.