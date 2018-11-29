The power of kindness

ROCKSPRINGS — Cancer survivor and author Nicole Phillips brought her message of kindness and compassion to the recent Meigs County Cancer Survivor Dinner.

Phillips is the author of two books — Kindness is Contagious and Kindness is Courageous. She spreads the message of the healing power of kindness as host of the weekly show “The Kindness Podcast”, through her weekly column, Kindness is Contagious, which runs in newspapers in North Dakota and Minnesota, and as a featured weekly guest on Faith Radio which runs on 15 stations throughout the Midwest.

In speaking to fellow cancer survivors, Phillips used the example of a white piece of paper with a single black dot in the center of it. She said that a group was asked to jot down what they saw looking at the paper, with everyone writing about the black dot rather than the white space on the paper.

“Our lives are filled with black dots,” said Phillips. Those black dots can come in many forms including cancer or other challenges in life. If we allow it, those black dots will be all that we can see, recalled Phillips.

Phillips encouraged people to get their eyes off of their own black dots and spend an equal amount of time in the white space, where there is joy and kindness.

It was an act of kindness about seven years ago in which Phillips said she was led to give a young mother she met at the swimming pool some money. Handing her the money, Phillips said she told the women that she and her daughter would be “forces in this world” and gave her a hug.

“It was a high unlike anything I had ever experienced,” said Phillips of the act of kindness.

Phillips added that her own battle with cancer taught her three important lessons: 1. It is okay to laugh in the face of fear and pain; 2. Lean in to peoples pain; 3. Your drop in the bucket matters; you matter; the kindness you give moves us all into the white space.

Assisting with the event were Superheros from Wolfe Mountain Entertainment, which had the theme of “No One Fights Alone.”

Cancer survivor Lee Morris updated the attendees on the Ann Morris Cancer Awareness Poker Run which is held each September in memory of his mother as a benefit for the Meigs County Cancer Initiative (MCCI).

The run has raised more than $17,000 for MCCI in its first six years.

The 2019 Ann Morris Cancer Awareness Benefit and Poker Run is expected to be held on Sept. 8, 2019.

For more information on the benefit contact Lee Morris at 740-742-0809 or visit www.facebook.com/annmorriscancerawarenesspokerrun.

To end the event, those in attendance were given the opportunity to share their own stories and testimony.

MCCI meets the first Monday of February, April, June, August, October, and December at noon at the Meigs County Health Department, with the next meeting on Dec. 3 to be the Christmas gathering at Rio Bravo Mexican Restaurant in Mason.

For more information on MCCI visit www.facebook.com/MeigsCountyCancerInitiative.

Individuals currently undergoing cancer treatments and needing assistance with getting to medical treatments may contact Courtney Midkiff at 740-992-6626 or email courtney.midkiff@meigs-health.com.

Keynote Speaker Nicole Phillips addresses those in attendance at the Meigs County Cancer Survivor Dinner. Cancer survivors had the opportunity to pose for photos with superheroes. Meigs County Cancer Initiative Inc. Chairperson Norma Torres addresses those in attendance at the dinner. Lee Morris speaks about the Ann Morris Cancer Awareness Poker Run. Nicole Phillips speaks with an attendee following the dinner.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

