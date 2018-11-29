Middleport Village discusses Christmas plans

MIDDLEPORT—The Middleport Village Council held its regular meeting Monday night at the village hall.

Among the items discussed at the meeting were Christmas plans for activities are village hall.

Children can drop off letters to Santa in the marked box inside the village hall main doors. Mayor Sandy Iannarelli added that children should be sure to include their address as they may hear back from Santa.

In addition, a toy drive will once again take place at village hall to benefit the Department of Job and Family Services Angel Tree Program. New toys may be dropped off at Middleport Village Hall until Dec. 18. There is a wrapped box in the lobby where toys may be placed.

Additionally, village residents may also take part in the “Home for the Holidays” contest, which is back for its second year. The contest will feature judging on the decorations at a residence in the village. The judging, which will be conducted similar to the yard of the week contest in the summer months, will begin on Dec. 1 and run through the month of December.

In other business, the council approved to purchase shirts for the village’s building inspector. They agreed upon and approved a set monthly payment for the Assistant Chief and Jail Administrator Mony Wood’s cell phone bill. The council also approved to continue holiday bonuses for full- and part-time employees.

The next meeting is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. in the Middleport Village Hall.

Sentinel managing editor Sarah Hawley contributed to this report.

By Kayla Hawthorne Special to the Sentinel

Kayla Hawthorne is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.

