WME to present ‘The Best Christmas Pageant Ever!’

POINT PLEASANT — Actors from Wolfe Mountain Entertainment will be presenting the holiday classic “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever!” this Saturday at the Paul and Lillian Wedge Auditorium at Point Pleasant High School in Point Pleasant, West Virginia.

Tickets are still available, with advance purchase recommended. Advance tickets are $8 each and may be purchased from cast members or through the link on the Wolfe Mountain website or Facebook page. Tickets at the door are $10 each.

Doors to the theater auditorium will open for ticketed guests at 6:30 p.m., with the performance at 7 p.m.

The play is described as follows:

Beth Bradley’s church’s Christmas pageant is predictable every year — the angel choir wears too much lipstick, the shepherds are all in their father’s bathrobes, the minister’s son is permanently cast in the role of Joseph — hardly “four-star entertainment.” But when seasoned and authoritative pageant director Mrs. Armstrong breaks her leg, it is up to Beth’s inexperienced mother Grace to step in. The timing couldn’t be worse, as the rambunctious Herdman children, a rough and tough group of siblings from the wrong side of the tracks, descend upon the pageant, lured by the promise of free dessert at Sunday school, and determined to win all the lead roles for themselves. The Ladies’ Aid Society members are beside themselves with disapproval, all the shepherds quit because Gladys Herdman “hits too hard”, the show is briefly re-titled “Revenge at Bethlehem”, and the church catches on fire. But Beth and her community watch in surprise as the same old Christmas story is rejuvenated by the creativity, energy, and unexpected sincerity of a misunderstood young family. Mary Robinson’s The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, based on her novel of the same name, is a widely beloved Christmas tale, warm and incredibly funny, full of characters both relatable and utterly unique.

The cast for the production is made up of several area youth and adults and presented by Wolfe Mountain Entertainment in Pomeroy, Ohio.

Information from wolfemountain.com and the Wolfe Mountain Entertainment Facebook page.