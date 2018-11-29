MedFlight 3 paramedic passes away while on-duty

ROCKSPRINGS — In a statement on Thursday, MedFlight stated that it is mourning the “passing of one of its own.”

The statement reads,

MedFlight regrets to inform you that Paramedic Mark Potter was found deceased this morning at MedFlight’s Meigs County helicopter base in Pomeroy, Ohio.

There is no known cause of death at this time.

We ask that you respect the privacy of Mark’s family, friends, and coworkers.

According to MedFlight’s President Tom Allenstein, “We are devastated regarding the news of Mark’s death. Our thoughts and prayers are especially with his family. Mark is a cherished part of our family as well.”

Mark was a Flight Paramedic and External Base Lead for MedFlight’s Meigs County Base. He has worked for MedFlight as a paramedic for almost 2 years. He proudly and honorably represented his home community in Logan, Ohio.

Please refer to http://www.MedFlight.com or MedFlight’s social media sites for more information. We will try to respectfully update the community regarding the situation when we know more.

Furthermore, our heartfelt thanks go to the first responders, especially Meigs County EMS, who are involved and continue to support and assist us.

Information provided by MedFlight.

